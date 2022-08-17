SafeSend Announces Grand Opening of Bangalore, India Office

SafeSend, a market-leading provider of tax workflow automation and client collaboration technology solutions for public accounting professionals, announced the opening of its new office in Bangalore, India. Larger workspaces, a beautiful conference room and spacious reception area combine to create a wonderful environment for the growing product development team.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (PRWEB) August 17, 2022

SafeSend, a market-leading provider of tax workflow automation and client collaboration technology solutions for public accounting professionals, announced the opening of its new office in Bangalore, India. Larger workspaces, a beautiful conference room, and spacious reception area combine to create a wonderful environment for the growing product development team. The vibrant and comfortable office puts valued colleagues in the India Development Center (IDC) right in a bustling IT park with great restaurants within walking distance.

Andrew Hatfield, SafeSend's Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer remarked, "This is a wonderful accomplishment and well-deserved location for our amazing worldwide team."

Rahul Chandran, Chief Technology Officer, cut the ribbon at the new office. "We continue to grow and expand our product and development teams. This location makes it easier to work together on projects and advance our technology that helps our customers better serve their clients."

SafeSend's IDC team is heavily focused on providing a seamless end-to-end experience for firms and their clients using the SafeSend Suite™ workflow automation platform. The product roadmap includes several exciting enhancements, such as APIs and additional integration points within the suite, and continued development of core products SafeSend Returns and SafeSend Organizers™.

SafeSend's Bangalore location currently employs 85 people and has nearly 40 open positions. All of SafeSend's open positions (https://safesend.com/about/careers.php) offer a fun, flexible work environment where employee contributions are noticed, and professional growth is encouraged.

"We are excited about this new space for our dedicated and talented team in the Bengaluru area. SafeSend's India Development Center team can now collaborate and innovate that much easier," commented Scott Fleszar, Chief Executive Officer.

About SafeSend®

SafeSend's mission is to automate the tax and accounting profession with innovative, emerging technologies that help practitioners work more efficiently and serve their clients better. Progressive CPA firms and tax professionals rely on our unique and robust solutions to make their lives easier and their work more enjoyable.

SafeSend offers several foundational technology solutions for the tax and accounting profession. Our flagship offering, SafeSend Returns® is a multi-year winner of the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award and has redefined the way accounting firms digitally assemble, securely deliver, and quickly capture e-signatures from clients for completed tax return packages. Additional tools we offer include, TicTie Calculate®, an Adobe® Acrobat® plug-in for accounting professionals, and SafeSend Exchange™, the secure, bi-directional file exchange system. Visit https://safesend.com/ to learn more about our digital solutions.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/safesend_announces_grand_opening_of_bangalore_india_office/prweb18843868.htm