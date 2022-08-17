True Corporation Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Effectively and Efficiently Supporting Customers' Increasing Data Needs with its Telecom Solutions

True Corporation offers superfast and ubiquitous Internet connectivity and next-generation collaboration solutions to ensure enterprise business continuity.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the Asia-Pacific (APAC) telecommunications services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes True Corporation with the 2022 APAC Telecommunications Services Customer Value Leadership Award. The company has upgraded its network infrastructure to support end customers' increased data requirements effectively and efficiently. The company offers superfast and ubiquitous Internet connectivity and next-generation collaboration solutions to ensure enterprise business continuity. True Corporation continues to invest in network quality, improve the appeal of its telecommunication solutions, and launch innovative services for increased revenue growth. The company has maintained a steady pace of investments in disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data, cloud, integrated digital health, blockchain, cybersecurity, and robotics, to meet consumers' needs. True Corporation's convergence business model includes the following:

Mobile broadband―TrueMove H, the second-largest mobile operator in Thailand

Internet―TrueOnline, the largest Internet service provider in Thailand

Content―TrueVisions, a pay-TV and content provider, and TrueID, a platform to a wide variety of quality digital content and personalized privileges

Digital services―True Digital Group, a digital and content service provider

True Corporation enhances and leverages its different business segments to capture market growth opportunities and has developed an extensive partner ecosystem to cater to the unique requirements of customers across different industry verticals. The company has developed repeatable playbooks over the years to ensure rapid service delivery, with minor customizations to serve emerging customer needs. The company digitalizes processes and can shift business models to move beyond connectivity and provide complex end-to-end hardware and software solutions to optimize internal operations. True Corporation partnered with global leading 5G operators to collaboratively create the best network and digital services, such as enterprise LTE and 5G, intelligent CCTV, and smart energy, for the B2B and business-to-government markets. Enterprise LTE and 5G services can deliver separate network services to enterprise customers and general customers, greatly enhancing enterprise data security.

Vikrant Gandhi, Frost & Sullivan's Vice President of ICT Research, said "True Corporation caters to and supports consumers' higher data use and drives revenue growth in the saturated market, as countries across APAC reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic. With 5G set to transform APAC, True Corporation is well positioned to lead 5G technology developments in the Southeast Asian (SEA) region."

"True Corporation's ability to drive strategic partnerships with regional industry participants enables it to identify best practices and enhance capabilities that encourage customers to adopt its services and increase market value. Its extensive competencies in disruptive technologies drive operational efficiency, enable new business models, and improve customer experience," explained Gandhi.

True Corporation recognizes customers' constraints and takes the initiative to accommodate customers' unique needs, showcasing its market leadership. The company reaffirms its leadership position, in terms of customer value, in the APAC telecommunication services industry with international recognition. True Corporation consistently provides customers with an excellent and seamless network experience and continues to drive the adoption of 5G services, resulting in greater brand equity and strengthening its market leadership position in APAC.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About True Corporation

Incorporated in November 1990, True Corporation Plc is Thailand's leading integrated telecommunications and digital service provider that fully connects people, organizations, economies, and societies together to create sustainable value for life and seamless experience to all customers. Our key businesses comprise: TrueMove H, 5G network leader possessing all band frequencies, low, mid, and high covering all 77 provinces throughout Thailand with the widest coverage and fastest speed responding to all Thai consumers' and enterprises' demands; TrueOnline, No.1 Broadband operator nationwide and No.1 market share in Thailand, offering the highest speed internet at 2 Gbps for streaming with flexible speed adjustment and most reliable fixed-line phone plus comprehensive broadband solutions; TrueVisions, No.1 world class entertainment Pay TV provider, offering TrueVisions NOW service for anyone at anywhere anytime and ultimate HD home entertainment and TrueID, a platform to a wide variety of quality digital content and personalized privileges as well as True Digital Group, the leader of innovation, platform and advanced digital solutions for all consumers and enterprises engaging in artificial intelligence, cloud technology, Internet of Things, smart devices, smart cities and digital media solution. True's major shareholders include the Charoen Pokphand Group, one of Asia's largest conglomerates and China Mobile, the world's largest mobile telecommunications company by market capitalization. For more information, please visit www.truecorp.co.th.

