How does a modern Arabic tool calculate age in a new way?
Two Lebanese young men invent the first Arabic age calculator that calculates human age through graphs and displays important data and details!
One of the new and amazing Arabic tools, really using this tool generates a great experience for arab users ”BEIRUT, JNAH, LEBANON, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How does a modern Arabic tool calculate age in a new way?
— get-calculator user
Arab countries, especially those in the Middle East, present opportunities for entrepreneurs to create ideas and projects that keep pace with popular concerns. This is because they can meet the needs and requirements of these cultures.
Some of the things that are common in Arab countries and are in high demand are tools for calculating age quickly. These include topics related to horoscopes, character analysis, and other popular topics.
As we said, entrepreneurs always anticipate the behavior of communities and analyze their movement and how they care about things. Two young men, Abbas Zein and Ali Zein, living in Lebanon, saw an opportunity to run a small project that could meet the needs of their community and neighboring Arab countries.
Ali zein and Abbas zein developed the first modern arabic digital tool to calculate age accurately, but in a different way. Today, there are a lot of tools that work on calculating age, but this time the tool is different. What does that mean?
This tool calculates age through graphs and not through texts, and there is a set of multiple graphs that show and review a lot of information and details of a person's age, such as how many times he breathes, the number of heartbeats and many other things and they name the tool as get-calculator
The tool also works on personality analysis through the use of artificial intelligence. This allows it to display details of the person's personality and small and large details of his age, all through graphs, not texts.
Despite the challenging circumstances in their country, these two young people didn't give up. This is a lesson for every young man who lives in a difficult country. There are many opportunities that exist in all different societies and cultures. All that is required is innovation and the creation of creative ideas.
To see and test the tool, visit the tool's official website: get-calculator.com
abbas zein
AwalSeo
+ +961 78812768
email us here