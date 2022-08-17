ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC, Offers Rehab Loans to Commercial Real Estate Investors in South Texas
The rehab loans are part of a program designed to help investors secure profitable property deals without time consuming hurdles.SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC, a private lending company, has offered rehab loans to provide investors quick and easy capital for financing profitable real estate investment deals. The rehab loans come under the company’s “Fix & Flip” programs, designed to help investors apply and receive funds quickly for turning low priced homes into high value properties for sale in the hot real estate market of South Texas. ProActive makes these loans possible by partnering with the country’s top private lenders and taking risks that no other bank or institution does.
ProActive’s Texas rehab loans enable investors to fund both the purchase and renovation of a ‘fixer-upper’ through a single mortgage, eliminating the need for multiple loans. The rehab loans have interest rates that range between 9.9% to 12% depending on certain conditional factors. The loans include interest-only mortgages in which the borrower is required to pay only the interest on the loan for a certain period. Their terms range from 6 to 12 months with provisions for extension on request. The loan-to-value of the rehab loans are set up to 80% after including repair value (purchase price + renovations budget combined). If borrowers work out their finances sooner than the terms of the loans, they can pre-maturely pay off the amount without incurring prepayment penalties.
Over the years, Texas has cemented its reputation as one of the best places in America for the rehab business, and this is what ProActive aims to promote with its ‘Fix & Flip’ program. With consistently low home prices, a healthy economy, increasing job opportunities, and a good rental market, South Texas rehab loan opportunities are very appealing for commercial real estate investors. According to ProActive’s estimation, the prices of homes in the area are so affordable that investors only need to spend one tenth of how much they would be spending in other cities to buy the same kind of properties.
Speaking about how they have helped commercial investors, the company’s founder Bruce Myles said, “South Texas has one of the hottest and most stable real estate markets in the country, and thousands of commercial real estate investors are looking for loans to turn those opportunities into profit. Banks cannot really help the investors with all their credit regulations and restrictions. And this is where ProActive steps in. We are able to say “Yes!” when the banks say “No.”
About ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC: ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC, is a private lending institution founded by Bruce Myles in 2003. Since its inception, the group has been offering services that connect small to medium businesses and investors with private lenders for their financial needs.
