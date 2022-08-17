Dallas-based ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC, Launches Soft Money Loans
The private lending company proudly unveils its soft money loans for the residents of Dallas, Texas.SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas-based private lending company called ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC has introduced loan programs to assist real estate investors in obtaining soft money loans in Texas. Compared to traditional banks, these programs provide lower interest rates.
Soft money loans are generally easier to get than conventional ones, which means they can get approved faster. This is because soft money loans do not require as many documents as other types of loans, and the only thing needed is that one may need to fill out an application and provide your personal information. Another advantage of getting a soft money loan is that it is flexible, and one can use the funds for any purpose they want, which means they can use them for anything from paying off bills to buying new equipment or even paying off debt.
But the biggest of them is that it has low-interest rates, which means that there will be no high monthly payments like with other types of loans. This makes them more affordable for people who are struggling financially or just starting their businesses, and Proactive Lending Group helps their loanee with it.
A company employee earlier said, "The company is one of the top lenders in the country. We have been operating for the last 19 years. We are proud to announce soft money loans in Dallas, Texas. We look at each applicant as an individual. We don't care if you have a high school diploma or not; we will help you get out from under your debt. Soft money loans are an alternative to hard money loans. They are usually made by a bank or finance company to help someone solve their problem of not being able to qualify for a traditional mortgage with the traditional loan terms. We offer soft money loans because it's an easy way around the problem of not being able to qualify for a traditional mortgage.".
He added, "We can provide the best loan options available because our team understands all aspects of lending. Our loan officers have extensive experience working with borrowers and can help you get back on your feet when you're struggling financially. If you're looking for a way to get approved for a soft money loan, you must understand what these loans entail and how they work before applying."
About ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC: Bruce Myles founded the private lending company ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC in 2003. It offers coverage that links investors and small-to-medium-sized enterprises with private lenders for their financing requirements.
