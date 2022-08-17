Jenkins Sunshine Farm LLC, Prepares to Leave The Natural Skincare Market as It Nears Its End
EINPresswire.com/ -- The company is one of the more popular brands in the domestic natural skincare and healthy living industry and produced multiple successful and highly demanded products.
Jenkins Sunshine Farm LLC, a trusted and popular company that produces natural skincare and healthy living products, has prepared to leave the industry as its run in the market approaches an end. The company has been in the industry for more than 15 years, during which it produced countless highly demanded products. While the company hasn’t publicly disclosed the motive or reason behind its impending discontinuation, there is no evidence to suggest that it is due to external factors.
Established in 2004, the Texas based company is owned and operated by Jim and Lisa Jenkins. It produces a wide variety of natural skin care and healthy living products ranging from soap bar, cream, body scrub, to stress and anxiety relieving tea, and pain and discomfort alleviating lotion. All their products are original formulas that have been designed and developed by Lisa with the specific purpose of delivering effectiveness and practicality.
Over the years, the company has earned a huge liking from the community of natural skin care product users because of the quality and authenticity of their products. It maintains product quality control by keeping its production level low and focusing on the manufacturing process. By keeping batches small, it becomes manageable for the company to ensure that their products are made with the right accuracy of ingredients, and retain their freshness and goodness for longer. It runs its own production facility located in a farm which also serves a retail space for sampling and shopping.
Given its successes over the years and secure place in the market, the business’ approaching fate is baffling industry experts. Loyal customers will be the hardest hit who have gotten used to using the company’s skin-friendly and wellness promoting products.
Speaking on the company’s approaching end, co-owner Lisa Jenkins said, “We have had a good run in the last fifteen years or so. We love doing what we do, and the appreciation we get from users always gives us joy. But this is how things are turning out, and we are ready to deal with it.”
About Jenkins Sunshine Farm, LLC: Started in 2004, Jenkins Sunshine Farm LLC, is a company that produces natural skin care and healthy living products. It is owned and operated by Jim and Lisa Jenkins, and has its own production facility where all their products are manufactured.
Media Contact
Jenkins Sunshine Farm LLC, a trusted and popular company that produces natural skincare and healthy living products, has prepared to leave the industry as its run in the market approaches an end. The company has been in the industry for more than 15 years, during which it produced countless highly demanded products. While the company hasn’t publicly disclosed the motive or reason behind its impending discontinuation, there is no evidence to suggest that it is due to external factors.
Established in 2004, the Texas based company is owned and operated by Jim and Lisa Jenkins. It produces a wide variety of natural skin care and healthy living products ranging from soap bar, cream, body scrub, to stress and anxiety relieving tea, and pain and discomfort alleviating lotion. All their products are original formulas that have been designed and developed by Lisa with the specific purpose of delivering effectiveness and practicality.
Over the years, the company has earned a huge liking from the community of natural skin care product users because of the quality and authenticity of their products. It maintains product quality control by keeping its production level low and focusing on the manufacturing process. By keeping batches small, it becomes manageable for the company to ensure that their products are made with the right accuracy of ingredients, and retain their freshness and goodness for longer. It runs its own production facility located in a farm which also serves a retail space for sampling and shopping.
Given its successes over the years and secure place in the market, the business’ approaching fate is baffling industry experts. Loyal customers will be the hardest hit who have gotten used to using the company’s skin-friendly and wellness promoting products.
Speaking on the company’s approaching end, co-owner Lisa Jenkins said, “We have had a good run in the last fifteen years or so. We love doing what we do, and the appreciation we get from users always gives us joy. But this is how things are turning out, and we are ready to deal with it.”
About Jenkins Sunshine Farm, LLC: Started in 2004, Jenkins Sunshine Farm LLC, is a company that produces natural skin care and healthy living products. It is owned and operated by Jim and Lisa Jenkins, and has its own production facility where all their products are manufactured.
Media Contact
Jenkins Sunshine Farm LLC
+1 (936)648-6145
jenkinssunshinefarm@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other