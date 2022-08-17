Never Give Up Day: Inspiring people around the world
Major cities in the US and Canada have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day.
Never Give Up Day commemorates the courage and determination of those who never give up despite facing difficulties in their lives.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.
— Mr. Never Give Up
Resilience is the ability to cope with the loss, change, and trauma that have been inevitable parts of life. We all go through difficult times, we all experience disappointment, loss, change, and we all feel sad, anxious, and stressed at various times in our lives. Building a mindset of determination can get through even the darkest days. On Never Give Up Day we remember how far we've come and everything we've gotten through. We remember all the times we have pushed on even when we felt we couldn't, but we got through another day."
Just like any other special day, our efforts and determination must be celebrated on a particular day each year. If inspiration fuels creativity,
then recognition fuels confidence. Never Give Up Day demonstrates how every act of recognition counts.
10 Reasons why we celebrate Never Give Up Day
1. It is the perfect day for acknowledging the resilience and determination of millions of people who never give up, despite the hurdles they face.
2. It is the perfect day for putting your health and social care providing work and service at the center of attention
3. It is the perfect day for taking pride in everything you've survived, overcome and defeated
4. It is the perfect day for encouraging and educating people to persist through their challenges
5. It is the perfect day for honoring those whose life's stories inspire others to never give up
6. It is the perfect day for bringing communities together to promote the spirit of never giving up
7. It is the perfect day for marking an anniversary and the accomplishments achieved over the years.
8. It is the perfect day to remind ourselves of all the times we thought that we were on the brink of giving up, but we got through another day,
another month, and another year.
9. It is the perfect day for showing ourselves and the world that we are strong, determined and able to achieve our goals
10.It is the perfect day for people to thank their spouses or partners who stayed with them through the whole journey, when things got the toughest, they never gave up on each other and got through this together.
Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw
for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com
USA: (929) 388 2146
Canada: (647) 243 7276
info@nevergiveupday.com
