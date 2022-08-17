Major cities in Canada proclaim August 18th as "Never Give Up Day"

Just like any other special day, our efforts and determination must be celebrated on a particular day each year.

Never Give Up Day is dedicated to all the people who go beyond their means to give the best of their abilities to achieve their goals.” — Mr. Never Give Up

CANADA, August 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- If inspiration fuels creativity, then recognition fuels confidence. Never Give Up Day demonstrates how every act of recognition counts.City of Brampton, Surrey, Halifax, Regina, Burlington, Newmarket, Red Deer, Victoria, Strathcona County, Saanich, Niagara Falls, Welland and Belleville join community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th . The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.The global interest that Never Give Up Day generates for its annual celebration on August 18th is phenomenal. The message "Never Give Up' is needed now, more than ever to lift spirits, and give hope for a brighter tomorrow. Among the many resources at play in growing our economy, cultivating a mindset of determination and ensuring people have a strong sense of confidence in their own unique abilities are perhaps the most important. Whatever the future holds, the ability to bounce back from any type of setback will stand them in good stead. Never Give Up Day is also recognized as a significant day of influencing children; We know from many studies what happens when a person gives up. In a way, today’s Never Give Up Day helps demonstrate the importance and value of never giving up and the impact such a day has on society.Never Give Up has long held the power to engage, inspire, and evoke the most primal and profound instincts of human emotion. Every aspect of our personalities derives from our instinct to survive, moving forward and thrive in life. 'Never Give Up' is probably the first and foremost power of motivation ever given to mankind.This day is about more than just never giving up on ourselves, even when the odds seem insurmountable, this day is about being part of a big family with millions of people in the same boat, encouraging the general public to never give up the fight against global issues of concern like illness, poverty and climate change.Here are the cities in Canada and the US that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com Canada: (647) 243 7276USA: (929) 388 2146info@nevergiveupday.com

