Battery Recycling Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2022

The Global Battery Recycling Market Report by TBRC covers battery recycling market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2022”, the battery recycling market size is expected to grow from $13.54 billion in 2021 to $15.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The global battery recycling market share is expected to grow to $25.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.8%. The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to drive the battery recycling market growth in the forecast period.

Request a Sample Now to Gain a Better Understanding of Battery Recycling Market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=4106&type=smp

Key Trends In The Battery Recycling Market

According to the battery recycling industry analysis, major companies are entering into strategic collaborations to improve know-how and enhance battery recycling efficiency. For instance, in 2021, UK based sustainable technologies company, Johnson Matthey partnered with Sweden based leading recycler of industrial waste and end of life products, Stena Recycling Group, to develop an efficient value chain for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries and cell manufacturing materials in Europe. In another instance, in 2019, MG Motor India partnered with Belgium based Umicore for the safe and environmentally sustainable recycling of end-of-life batteries used in the electric vehicles of the company.

Overview Of The Battery Recycling Market

The battery recycling market consists of sales of recycled batteries by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) and related services. Battery recycling is the method of reusing and reprocessing batteries to reduce the number of batteries being disposed of as waste.

Learn More on The Global Battery Recycling Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/battery-recycling-global-market-report

Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Lead-Acid Battery, Nickel-Based Battery, Lithium-Based Battery, Others

• By Processing State: Extraction of Material, Reuse, Repackaging and Second Life, Disposal

• By Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Others

• By Geography: The global battery recycling market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Li-Cycle, Battery Solutions, LLC, Exide Technologies, Umicore, Aqua Metals, Inc, Gravita India Limited, Exide Industries Ltd, ECOBAT Logistics, East Penn Manufacturing Company, and ENERSYS.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of battery recycling market. The market report analyzes battery recycling global market size, battery recycling global market growth drivers, battery recycling global market segments, battery recycling global market major players, battery recycling market growth across geographies, and battery recycling global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The battery recycling market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Power Bank Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-bank-global-market-report

Batteries Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/batteries-global-market-report

Secondary Batteries Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/secondary-batteries-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call Us Now for Personal Assistance With Your Purchase:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check Out Our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ