Driving Safe - AoonuAuto’s 8 Monsoon Car Care Tips for Drivers

Monsoon is the time of splash and thunder. The rain will undoubtedly help to lower the temperature, but it will also cause problems for some of drivers. Most people who complain about rain are either travelling on the road during the rain or are about to step onto roads that are already congested with traffic and, of course, rainwater due to clogged drainage. As drivers apply specific measures to protect themselves from rain, cars require the same. Also, ensure to have daytime running lights on the car if it gets darker due to clouds. Daytime running lights or drl lights can save drivers from any upcoming unfortunate events. As a leading and professional custom car accessories manufacturer in automotive industry, AoonuAuto summarizes 8 suggestions for driviers and their vehicles in rainy season.

Ceramic Paint Protection

Cars’ paintwork is exposed to direct sunlight and rainwater all year round. If drivers don't want rainwater to damage the car, they can do a paint protection process. Several techniques can be used to protect the car's paintwork, but we recommend coating it with ceramic. The main reason is that the investment is not just limited to the rainy season. This is one of the best monsoon car care tips that will help drivers all year round! Direct exposure to rainwater is not an issue when investing in ceramic tile. In addition, the car will not be damaged by sun exposure either.

Anti-Rust Underbody Coating

Just like the top of cars, the underside of the car is exposed to rainwater. Considering this is India, drivers would find that several roads are clogged with rainwater making it challenging to drive the car. In such a situation, the underbody is directly exposed to waterlogged roads, possibly leading to rusting of the underbody. It is an excellent idea to protect the car's underbody with an anti-rust coating to prevent rust from forming on the car's underbody. Moreover, high-quality splash guards are also important to protect the car underbody from scratches, damages and dirt by splashing sand, small rocks or muds.

Windshield Water-Repelling / Coating

The windshield is the essential part of cars that gives drivers the best view while driving. Imagine what happens when drivers can't see clearly through the car's windshield. This is one of the most important car care tips during the monsoon because it allows drivers to see through the windshield very well, even if the windshield wipers are not working correctly.

Check The Tyre Treads

Drivers must take a look at the vehicle’s tyres, particularly during the monsoon season. This is due to the fact that in case the vehicle tyres’ treads aren’t exact enough, drivers may lose grip on the street, and it's going to have an effect on the braking additionally. In the case of a moist and slippery road, tired tyre treads can absolutely land drivers in trouble. The high-quality manner of testing the vehicle’s tyre treads is to insert a coin. For instance, insert a coin into the vehicle’s tyre treads. Suppose drivers see that half of the coin is within the treads, then drivers are exactly going. drivers will want a tyre alternative quickly if a maximum part of the coin isn't capable of being healthy within the tread. Installing perfect mud guards compatible with the car model is a smart choice to protect the tyres. Remember to find the right ones that match the car model.

Alloy Wheel Coating

If the car has alloy wheels, this advice is definitely for drivers. drivers should coat the alloy wheels before driving the car in puddles. This will ensure that the car alloys stay on top during the rainy season. If drivers have steel rims on cars, they should also treat them. This keeps dirt from building up, which can eventually lead to rust.

Managing The Electricals For Insulation

No one loves to be caught on the roads, regardless of the season. So, needless to say, drivers ought to look at the vehicle battery’s fitness earlier than stepping out, and the unique look drivers want to perform for monsoons is the insulation. Our vehicle’s hood is in direct touch with the rain, so drivers ought to ensure that every wiring and fuse factor is nicely insulated. But, of course, people already recognize why water and energy can’t be withinside an equal place. So to avoid any brief circuits, take a look at the insulation.

Checking / Servicing The Brakes

Trusted car brakes are the best rescuers on the road. However, drivers probably have problems if the car's brakes aren't working correctly. Especially on wet roads, car brakes have to perform at their best to avoid accidents. Trusted brake lights are basic and important for driving safety. Ensure the tail lights and tailgate lights are IP67 rate waterproof and outstanding illumination so that they can provide clear signals to other drivers on the road in the bad weather.

Keep An Emergency Kit at the rescue

Nobody is ever sure of not going camping. But drivers never know how long it might take to drive home in heavy rain. Several vehicles break down, unfortunate accidents happen, leading to traffic jams! To get through those traffic jams, drivers need to have an emergency kit on hand, which should include the favourite compressed food of high calorie, enough water, first aid kit and emergency electric power source to get drivers home safe and sound.

Along with these tips, do remember to keep drl lights and brake lights at the disposal. Consider this as a very important or bonus tip.

