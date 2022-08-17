Global Welding Products Market Growth Trajectory

Welding Products Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Welding Products Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Welding Products Global Market Report 2022”, the welding products market size is expected to grow from $13.31 billion in 2021 to $14.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The global welding product market share is expected to grow to $19.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%. The rapid expansion of the construction sector is expected to propel the welding products market growth in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Welding Products Market

Technological advancement in welding products is one of the key welding products market trends gaining popularity. The key players are developing technologically advanced products with improved impact wear resistance and combined abrasion to meet industrial requirements, which is predicted to be shaping the welding products market outlook. For instance, In May 2019, Castolin Eutectic, a Switzerland-based manufacturer of welding brazing and coating solutions launched new formulations for welding wire EnDOtec DO*327 and new electrode 6327 XHD using XHD technology. The welding wire EnDOtec DO*327 and new electrode 6327 XHD has high impact wear resistance and advanced combined abrasion properties that provide improved weldability, performance, and deposition rate.

Overview Of The Welding Products Market

The welding products market consists of sales of welding products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture welding products that use a filler material in the welding process for joining metals such as stainless steel, aluminium, nickel, and copper alloys, cobalt, and titanium. Welding products are the materials or consumables that are used to carry out the welding process to create parts and finished products for a wide range of industries.

Welding Products Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Stick Electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux Cored Wires, Saw Wires and Fluxes, Others

• By Technology: Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Oxy Fuel Welding, Laser Beam Welding, Others

• By Application: Automotive and Transportation, Building and Construction, Marine, Others

• By Geography: The global welding products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as The Lincoln Electric Company, Colfax Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Kemppi Oy, Kiswel Inc, Obara Corporation, Senor Metals Pvt. Ltd, Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co. Ltd, ESAB, and Ador Welding Ltd.

Welding Products Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides an overview of welding products global market. The market report analyzes welding products global market size, welding products global market growth drivers, welding products global market segments, welding products global market major players, welding products market growth across geographies, and welding products global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

