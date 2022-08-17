Insights Into The Global Collapsible Metal Tubes Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Market Report 2022”, the collapsible metal tubes market is expected to grow from $1.22 billion in 2021 to $1.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The collapsible metal tube market is expected to grow to $1.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3%. The increasing concern over plastic packaging globally contributed to the collapsible metal tubes market growth in the historic period.

Key Trends In The Collapsible Metal Tubes Market

Collapsible metal tubes market trends include the growing focus towards recycling which is gaining popularity in the market. Major companies are focused on developing recyclable solutions for collapsible metal tubes to reduce wastage and pollution, which is predicted to be shaping the collapsible metal tubes market outlook. For instance, in April 2019, Tubettificio Favia, an Italian company launched ToBeNaturAL, a collapsible aluminium tube with a biodegradable closure seal. After usage, the aluminium tube can be recycled, and the bioplastic cap can be thrown directly into household agricultural waste, where it can decompose into humus for the soil and plant food.

Overview Of The Collapsible Metal Tubes Market

The collapsible metal tubes market consists of sales of collapsible metal tubes by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture collapsible metal tubes. Collapsible tubes are composite containers used for storing and dispensing liquid formulations that have a paste-like consistency like cosmetics, pharmaceutical products, paint, adhesives and ointments. Collapsible metal tubes are made of metal or thermoplastic and thus prevent toxic gases, odor and dust to enter, ensuring the natural quality of the product when closed.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Twist Tubes, Squeeze Tube, Others

• By Closure Type: Fez Cap, Nozzle Cap, Flip Top Cap, Stand Up Cap, Others

• By End-User: Home Care and Personal Care, Cosmetics, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Others

• By Geography: The global collapsible metal tubes market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Auber Packaging Co, Ltd, CONSTRUCT Packaging, Linhardt, Universal Metal Products, Antilla Propack, PAKET Corporation, Albéa, ALLTUB Group, Montebello Packaging, and Jiujiang Deshun Adhesives.

Collapsible Metal Tubes Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of collapsible metal tubes global market. The market report analyzes collapsible metal tubes global market size, collapsible metal tubes global market growth drivers, collapsible metal tubes global market segments, collapsible metal tubes global market major players, collapsible metal tubes market growth across geographies, and collapsible metal tubes market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The collapsible metal tubes market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

