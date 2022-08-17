DevOps Market 2022 – 2028 : Lower downtime in software development lifecycle

Market Size – USD 5.30 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.3%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global DevOps market is expected to reach USD 20.31 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Efficient continuous operations, the key aspect of a DevOps system, automatically coordinate all the tools and process components required to get a rapid software development cycle comprising changes in source code, changes in merging of code, initialization of host system, execution of build process, automated release packaging, several levels of automated testing, and automated results reporting and analysis. DevOps aids in saving capital expenditure and operational expenditure due to efficient resource monitoring and hence is expected to stimulate market demand in the forecast period.

DevOps provides an approach that allows continuous collaboration of various departments to provide software that integrates customer feedback in less time and take benefits of market gaps. The DevOps lifecycle permits to identify waste, duplication of efforts, and bottlenecks in the process by establishing a constant innovation and improvement feedback loop among customers, lines of business product managers, software and product development, and operational manufacturing and support. This would reduce time to obtain and act on customer feedback, accelerate software delivery, and balance speed, quality, cost, and risk. Continuous deployment, a crucial factor for DevOps that assists in reducing time to market, is the continuous delivery pipeline that doesn’t include any manual intervention in-between. In continuous deployment, automation stimulates and simplifies communication and validates the software process to ensure timely releases.

Lack of standardization of DevOps and scarcity of skilled developers may act as restraints in the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Top Profiled in the DevOps market Report:

• CA Technologies

• Chef Software Inc

• Cisco Systems Inc

• Clarizen Inc

• Docker Inc

• EMC Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprises

• Microsoft Corporatio

• IBM Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Delivery & Operations Management

• Monitoring & Performance Management

• Testing & Development

• Life Cycle Management

• Analytics

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• On-Premises

• Cloud-Based

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• IT

• Telecom

• BFSI

• Retail

• Others

Key Takeaways of the DevOps market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global DevOps industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the DevOps market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the DevOps market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

