Rare Earth Metals Global Market Estimated To Grow At 14% Rate

Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2022”, the rare earth metals market size is expected to grow from $5.72 billion in 2021 to $6.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The global rare earth metal market share expected to grow to $9.65 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. According to the rare earth metals market analysis, an increase in the demand for electronics is expected to serve as a major driver of the market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Rare Earth Metals Market

The development of ultrathin 2D magnets is shaping the rare earth metals market outlook, leading to new applications in computing and electronics. Rare earth metals industry trends include ultrathin 2D magnet which can operate at room temperature and can be used in computing and electronics. For instance, in July 2021, Scientists at the Department of Energy, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory recently developed an ultrathin 2D magnet that is chemically stable under ambient conditions and can be used in high-density, compact spintronic memory devices.

Overview Of The Rare Earth Metals Market

The rare earth metals market consists of sales of rare earth metals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as components in high technology devices in wind turbines, computer hard drives, electric car motors, solar panels, and lithium-ion batteries. Rare earth metals are a group of 17 chemical elements that are all metals and play a vital role in a clean-tech-driven economy.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Light Rare Earth Metals, Heavy Earth Metals, Others

• By Metal Type: Neodymium, Yttrium, Dysprosium, Terbium, Europium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Others

• By Application: Catalysts, Ceramics/Glass, Glass Polishing, Metallurgy, Others

• By Geography: The global rare earth metals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Lynas Rare Earths, Iluka Resources, Greenland Minerals, Northern Minerals, Arafura Resources limited, Neo Performance Materials, MP Materials Corp, Australian Strategic Materials Limited, Hitachi Metals Ltd, and Energy Fuels Inc.

