NEW Automation Test centre goes live in Ireland

New test centre for Ireland

Automate Warehousing a distributor of Kardex Remstar products today announces a new testing facility at their warehouse in Tullamore, Co Offaly

The ability to test out different automated storage solutions helps guide companies in understanding what will work best in relation to software, picking strategies and storage needs.”
— David Coffey, Managing Director, Automate Warehousing
TULLAMORE, COUNTY OFFALY, IRELAND, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automate Warehousing a distributor of Kardex Remstar products today announces a new testing facility at their warehouse in Tullamore, Co Offaly. Due to high demand for automated storage and retrieval solutions the facility has been setup to showcase the storage and pick efficiency of Kardex solutions in distribution, warehousing, logistics, ecommerce, pharma, and order fulfilment.

Visitors can experience an assortment of Kardex solutions from Shuttles and Carousels as well as Kardex Powerpick inventory software, pick lights, laser pointers, colour picking, batch and trolley picking. Visitors will have full access to evaluate industry-specific, real-world scale solutions necessary to meet the growing needs of their businesses.

Automate Warehousing is the Kardex reseller in Ireland and they created this in-house testing facility to give their customers the ability to try it out for themselves.

“We developed the demonstration warehouse so that our customers and visitors can choose the right solution for their business. The ability to test out different offerings depending on their business requirements will help guide them in understanding what will work best in relation to software, picking strategies and storage needs.” Said David Coffey, Managing Director for Automate warehousing “The pressure on companies is increasing exponentially, and our expertise and Kardex solution means we can offer the breadth, experience and solutions that are tried and tested to the meet the growing needs of our customers here in Ireland.

“Automate Warehousing is a major player in our region, and they have the expertise and knowledge that is required for our customers in Ireland” said Aaron Thornton Director, Kardex UK/Ireland. “We’re excited by this new opportunity that offers companies a real-time experience and fully support this new initiative”

About Automate Warehousing
Automate Warehousing are a supplier of Kardex vertical storage solutions used throughout manufacturing, warehousing, supply chain and distribution. The core of the team is former Kardex employees with many years’ experience in fitting out warehouses, distribution, and e-commerce fulfilment centres, toolrooms, engineering consumables and spare parts stores to deliver increased pick speeds, a reduction in floorspace usage up to 80% and Zero pick errors and with deliverables of 100% stock accuracy.

They supply a special range of solutions in pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing, clean rooms, laboratory, samples, batch retains, freezer units and humidity/temperature controlled.
www.automatewarehousing.com

About Kardex
Kardex is a global industry partner for intralogistics solutions and a leading supplier of automated storage solutions and material handling systems. The Group consists of two entrepreneurially managed divisions, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The two divisions are partners for their customers over the entire life cycle of a product or solution. This begins with the assessment of customer requirements and continues through planning, realization, and maintenance of customer-specific systems. It ensures a high level of availability combined with low total cost of ownership and operation. Approximately 1,900 employees in over 30 countries work for Kardex. Kardex Holding AG is listed on the Swiss SIX Stock Exchange since 1987.”
www.kardex.com

debra Wilkins
Kardex Remstar
+44 1992 557237
debra.wilkins@kardex.com


Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


