Metal-Organic Framework Global Market Estimated To Grow At 37% Rate

Metal-Organic Framework Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Metal-Organic Framework Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

As per The Business Research Company's "Metal-Organic Framework Global Market Report 2022", the metal-organic framework market share is expected to grow from $222.3 million in 2021 to $304.75 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.1%. The global MOFs market size is expected to grow to $742.49 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.9%.

Key Trends In The Metal-Organic Framework Market

Technological advancement in material science is an emerging trend shaping the metal-organic framework market outlook. Metal-organic frameworks are a new class of crystalline materials that are porous and can capture compounds in their molecular cavities. Some MOFs can be transformed into glass by cooling their liquid state. For example, some liquid and glass MOFs can exhibit properties of luminescence that demonstrate porosity, ion conductivity, and optical properties. They can also store heat in energy devices for gas permeation. For instance, in August 2020, EnergyX and ProfMOF had entered a partnership to promote the use of MOFs. Both the companies are looking for ways to implement nanotechnology materials that are suitable in the development of projects involving renewable energy and large-scale lithium-ion production and battery storage.

Overview Of The Metal-Organic Framework Market

The metal-organic framework (MOFs) market consists of sales of metal-organic frameworks by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that have physical and chemical properties and also have features such as high surface area, easily adjustable structure, and flexibility. MOFs is a class of nanoporous crystalline materials that consist of a regular array of positively charged metal ions surrounded by organic linker molecules.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Zinc-Based, Copper-Based, Iron-Based, Aluminium-Based, Magnesium-Based

• By Application: Gas Storage, Gas and Liquid Adsorption, Catalysis, Drug Delivery

• By End-User: Construction, Manufacturing, Others

• By Geography: The global metal-organic framework market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as BASF SE, GS Alliance Co. Ltd, MOF Technologies Ltd, MOFWORX, Mosaic materials LLC, Nanoshel LLC, novoMOF AG, Numat Technologies Inc, ProfMOF, and Promethean Particles Ltd.

Metal-Organic Framework Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of metal-organic framework market. The market report analyzes metal-organic framework global market size, metal-organic framework market growth drivers, metal-organic framework global market segments, metal-organic framework market major players, metal-organic framework market growth across geographies, and metal-organic framework market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The metal-organic framework market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

