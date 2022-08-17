Submit Release
HAMBURG, GERMANY, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Ireland is evolving from a classic mobile retail company into a digital lifestyle brand through touchscreen solutions from the interactive smart retail specialist eyefactive.

• Consumers want a combination of a personal shopping experience with online features.

• Three Ireland is developing an innovative new store concept with the aid of touchscreen solutions by eyefactive.

• Until the end of 2023, Three will re-open all of its 60 stores in Ireland, with more than 500 devices using interactive touchscreen software provided through eyefactive's app platform.

Three's own research has shown that consumers want an in-person experience, supplemented with an online offering. Therefore, the company is now evolving from a classic mobile retail company into a digital lifestyle brand. Using interactive touchscreen solutions by eyefactive, Three is implementing an innovative omni-channel customer experience for all of it's stores in Ireland.

Read the full customer case study here:

https://www.eyefactive.com/en/references-customers-projects/three-ireland-omni-channel-smart-retail-solution

Interactive Signage Touchscreen Solutions XXL

Three Develops Interactive Lifestyle Store Concept

