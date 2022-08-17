USAtowl Launches Premium and Affordable Sanitized Club Wipes
This disinfectant wipe is designed to provide economical alternatives for quick and effective cleaning.BELLEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanitizing wipes are a wonderful remedy to clean surfaces, making wiping quick, easy, and convenient. With the Pandemic, the need to constantly keep surfaces disinfected is a must to contain the spread of viruses and bacteria. Expecting a custodian to always help out is not conducive, given they aren’t omnipresent.
Club wipes by USAtowl are a great option in the sanitized wipe category. They offer some of the highest quality, affordable and premium American-made towels, and manufacture and market them for both domestic and global sales.
Their club wipes are a wonderful alternative that fuses the utility of a paper towel and disinfectant spray, giving an economical solution to your wiping needs. Sanitized wipes are made with the perfect concentration of disinfectant solution and specially selected fabrics that efficiently soak in the chemicals and disallows them from creating a mess. This compacted design ensures the wipes are always accessible and ready to use.
Each roll yields 1,200 pieces per unit and the wipes are safe to use. Unlike concentrated disinfectants, you need not be overly cautious of getting nasty chemical burns or inhaling toxic fumes. The club wipes by USAtowl are skin friendly and gentle on surfaces too.
These disinfecting wipes can safely be used on multiple items, like bar tops, hard wooden tables, kitchen sinks and counters, gym equipment and just about anything that comes into contact with dirt, germs, and bacteria.
Considering they are a useful replacement for the old school paper towel and antiseptic spray method, it is cost effective and gives more value per use. Moreover, the decreased use of paper towels and aerosols reduces the quantity of waste generated, making the club wipes eco-friendly as well.
This is a testament to CEO Juliette Silver’s faith in her brand, “We do things the right way, always, and our customers’ needs always come first.”
About USAtowl: A woman owned, family run business, USAtowl is a division of Panaram International. They pride themselves in being leaders in manufacturing, distributing, and importing of towels, sheets, linens, laundry detergents, and washer extractors and driers. They have been providing high quality and premium products for over 50 years.
Media Contact
USATowl
+ 1-800-872-8695
info@usatowl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter