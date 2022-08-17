Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,315 in the last 365 days.

USAtowl Launches Premium and Affordable Sanitized Club Wipes

USATowl

This disinfectant wipe is designed to provide economical alternatives for quick and effective cleaning.

BELLEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanitizing wipes are a wonderful remedy to clean surfaces, making wiping quick, easy, and convenient. With the Pandemic, the need to constantly keep surfaces disinfected is a must to contain the spread of viruses and bacteria. Expecting a custodian to always help out is not conducive, given they aren’t omnipresent.

Club wipes by USAtowl are a great option in the sanitized wipe category. They offer some of the highest quality, affordable and premium American-made towels, and manufacture and market them for both domestic and global sales.

Their club wipes are a wonderful alternative that fuses the utility of a paper towel and disinfectant spray, giving an economical solution to your wiping needs. Sanitized wipes are made with the perfect concentration of disinfectant solution and specially selected fabrics that efficiently soak in the chemicals and disallows them from creating a mess. This compacted design ensures the wipes are always accessible and ready to use.

Each roll yields 1,200 pieces per unit and the wipes are safe to use. Unlike concentrated disinfectants, you need not be overly cautious of getting nasty chemical burns or inhaling toxic fumes. The club wipes by USAtowl are skin friendly and gentle on surfaces too.

These disinfecting wipes can safely be used on multiple items, like bar tops, hard wooden tables, kitchen sinks and counters, gym equipment and just about anything that comes into contact with dirt, germs, and bacteria.

Considering they are a useful replacement for the old school paper towel and antiseptic spray method, it is cost effective and gives more value per use. Moreover, the decreased use of paper towels and aerosols reduces the quantity of waste generated, making the club wipes eco-friendly as well.
This is a testament to CEO Juliette Silver’s faith in her brand, “We do things the right way, always, and our customers’ needs always come first.”

About USAtowl: A woman owned, family run business, USAtowl is a division of Panaram International. They pride themselves in being leaders in manufacturing, distributing, and importing of towels, sheets, linens, laundry detergents, and washer extractors and driers. They have been providing high quality and premium products for over 50 years.

Media Contact
USATowl
+ 1-800-872-8695
info@usatowl.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

USAtowl Launches Premium and Affordable Sanitized Club Wipes

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.