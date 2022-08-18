Submit Release
Statrys becomes official SWIFT member

Bertrand Founder Statrys HK

STATRYS SWIFT CODE

Hong Kong Statrys Swift

HONG KONG, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Statrys, a Hong Kong-based Fintech proficient in providing virtual business accounts for companies, announces that it has joined the SWIFT network and obtained its own BIC: STYSHKHH

This is a momentous achievement for Statrys in its quest to provide customers with more transparent, secure, and reliable payment services.

Statrys will utilize its SWIFT connectivity to help strengthen and enhance the cross-border transaction experience for its clients. The company's unique Bank Identifier Code (BIC) will be used to streamline international business transactions and equip customers to collect cross-border payments with a single set of account details.

SWIFT is a financial messaging network used by more than 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries to communicate with one another. When making an international wire transfer a BIC code, also called a SWIFT code, is used to verify the identity of the banks or financial institutions. This security measure ensures that money is transferred to the right account.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the SWIFT network" said Bertrand Théaud, founder of Statrys. “Our SWIFT code streamlines our identification process and saves our customers time and money. It's a new milestone because we know how trust and convenience are important in fintech services. This is why we join the SWIFT network, to serve our clients with the utmost accountability and transparency."

Statrys offers various services, including Advanced FX to book exchange rates when paying vendors in different currencies. Clients can also opt to deliver corporate cards to teams for day-to-day expenses. And for those working with European clients or vendors, clients can add additional virtual IBAN accounts to expand their payment options.

Founded in 2018, Statrys proved its worth during the two years it spent in business. The company achieved this by helping Hong Kong companies to digitalize and making Hong Kong more accessible and closer to foreign companies amid Covid.

Statrys operates on the business principles and core beliefs of honesty, professionalism, industry knowledge, flexibility, and round-the-clock availability. In its commitment to excelling as a leader in the fintech sector, Statrys has undergone some positive changes within the company over the past few months.

These include becoming an official SWIFT member, adopting Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and expanding their team and office in Hong Kong.

Today, they can proudly say they are the quintessential blend of speed and quality services and have proven they have what it takes to be the number one destination in the fintech sector.

Djon Ly
Statrys Limited
+852 5601 2708
