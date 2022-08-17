Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,045 in the last 365 days.

Inslee issues updated directive regarding COVID-19 vaccination standards for state employees

Story 

Gov. Jay Inslee has issued an updated directive regarding policies that require state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The updated directive reflects feedback and recommendations from state employees and labor partners to pursue options for offering incentives for COVID-19 boosters instead of making them a requirement.

The current requirement that new and current employees be fully vaccinated – meaning the individual has received all doses of the primary series – will remain in place.

The Office of Financial Management is currently in the process of bargaining with labor, a process which began when the governor issued the original directive on June 30. Based on the outcome of bargaining, more information will be forthcoming regarding the incentives and how they will be implemented, and OFM will engage in rulemaking to implement the Governor’s updated directive.

This directive applies to the governor’s executive and small cabinet agencies. The governor encourages other agencies such as higher education and agencies led by separately elected officials to consider implementing similar measures.  

In issuing this directive, the governor is exercising his executive authority, not the emergency powers he used to issue other COVID-19-related emergency orders.

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Inslee issues updated directive regarding COVID-19 vaccination standards for state employees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.