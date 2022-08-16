Pretzel Buns and Bites Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that King's Hawaiian is recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns, and Pretzel Bites following a recall of an ingredient used in these products from the supplier Lyons Magnus. Lyons Magnus is recalling this ingredient due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. While no illnesses associated with King's Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any King's Hawaiian products to date, the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.

These products were sold at Walmart, Stop and Shop, and Target locations in Rhode Island. These products may have been sold by additional retailers in Rhode Island. Consumers in possession of any King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns, or King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites should dispose of the product.

This recall does not impact any other King's Hawaiian products, as no other products use this ingredient from Lyons Magnus.