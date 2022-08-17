Students Heading Back to School Can Learn at Their Own Pace and Improve Grades with Airgram’s AI Assistant
Airgram 2.0 AI assistant helps students capture, collaborate, search and share school notes virtually or in person to help improve grades at their own pace.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staying focused is challenging for students heading back to school this Fall. According to recent studies, immersion reading –or audio-assisted reading– can greatly increase student engagement, comprehension, reading speed, and reduce boredom in the classroom. With everything being shifted online during the pandemic, students became more accustomed to virtual classes via Zoom meetings, but one thing missing from this setup was a personal AI Assistant that could record school lectures so students could learn at their own pace, transcribe videos for better note-taking, and highlight key terms to empower students (and parents) in their studies.
Airgram 2.0 is a must-have AI assistant for students, teachers, and parents looking for a deep learning experience that will benefit students throughout their school career. Whether at home or in the classroom, Airgram 2.0 is built for students ready to improve their grades with sophisticated tools now available at their disposal. Unlike other AI Assistants in the market, Airgram’s real-time transcription service integrates with Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams in order to aid students on various meeting platforms regardless of their subscription status. With Airgram 2.0, students are able to capture, collaborate, search and share information with other classmates during school projects without missing the most minute details, tasks, or deadlines that could hurt their grades.
Students working together on group projects can generate meeting highlights, assign action items to other members of the group, add collaborative notes, export transcripts into Google Docs, MS Word, Slack or Notion to track conversations, create shareable clips for those who were absent or simply save the clips in students' knowledge base. With Airgram’s AI Key Topics, students can search transcripts by number, date, person, location or organization so they can skip to relevant key points quickly and effectively. Airgram’s voice recognition feature allows students to identify and skip to the parts where the professor is speaking in order to save time during study time. International students can also benefit from Airgram’s transcription services available in English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese.
Airgram offers teachers and students a 50% off discount. In addition, Airgram offers three plans starting with a Free plan (five lifetime recordings), a Pro plan that starts at $8.99/mo (10 recordings per month) and a Team plan that starts at $17.99/mo (15 recordings per month). Press interested in reviewing Airgram’s offerings, please contact Gina Boubel at gina@charmed.media. Visit https://airgram.io/ for more information.
About Airgram
Airgram is a global SaaS company founded by serial entrepreneur Ryan Zhang in 2020. Funded by Linear Capital, PKSHA, SPARX Algorithm Fund, Airgram is headquartered in Singapore and now has various offices in Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Austin, TX.
Airgram AI Assistant for Zoom, Google Meet, Teams