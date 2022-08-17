BuyNatural Launches 3rd Party Marketplace Management Solution
BuyNatural's mission is to make sustainable living accessible”WOY WOY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyNatural announced today the launch of its 3rd Party Marketplace Management Solution.
— Dr. Mathew McDougall
Marketplaces, such as eBay, Amazon, BuyNatural, and Catch.com.au all enable sellers to create storefronts to sell their products. Brands can start selling on a marketplace quickly and generally pay a monthly subscription and a seller fee based on the percentage of the order value.
Online marketplaces have grown enormously over the past few years, especially in 2020/21 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Australia Post estimated that in 2020, 82% of Australian households shopped online. The CommBank iQ report noted, “there are 1.4 million households in Australia actively shopping online every day”. The nationwide lockdowns and unending quarantines compelled people to stay home and shop online most of the time. This shift in consumer behaviour is driving brands to explore and join online marketplaces in record numbers.
However, brands are finding setting up and managing multiple marketplace stores, costly in terms of time and fees. Issues of content and pricing consistency as well as complex shipping requirements are taking the shine off marketplaces being an efficient sales channel.
BuyNatural, with its own marketplace for natural, organic, and eco-friendly products has developed a 3rd party marketplace solution for its sellers. Eligible BuyNatural FBN Sellers will have their products and prices listed in marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Catch, and Kogan without any additional cost or effort.
Dr. Mathew McDougall, CEO of BuyNatural said, “We recognised early on that marketplaces are going to dominate the eCommerce landscape given their marketing budgets and large shopping communities but for most small to medium businesses looking to join multiple marketplaces it seemed an overwhelming challenge from a time, cost, and effort perspective”.
Karen Hanlon, Founder of Downunder Magnesium said, “We wanted to setup on multiple marketplaces to grow our brands awareness and make sales but running multi-marketplaces was going to be too much for my team to manage. BuyNatural gives us one location to update our pricing and information then we get listed on all major Aussie marketplaces. It’s amazingly easy”.
Gordon Edwards, CEO of Health Foods Symmetry added, “Our Kfibre products have been listed in our BuyNatural Marketplace store for a few years so to have these seamlessly syndicated into Amazon, eBay, Kogan, and Catch without any additional cost or effort makes this a no brainer. We get more sales and the BuyNatural FBN team take care of all the order fulfillment for us.”
Media Release
BuyNatural Pty Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
BuyNatural Business Overview