Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,183 in the last 365 days.

BuyNatural Launches 3rd Party Marketplace Management Solution

BuyNatural 3rd Party Marketplace Management

BuyNatural 3rd Party Marketplace Management

BuyNatural Marketplace Logo

BuyNatural Marketplace Logo

BuyNatural's mission is to make sustainable living accessible”
— Dr. Mathew McDougall
WOY WOY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyNatural announced today the launch of its 3rd Party Marketplace Management Solution.

Marketplaces, such as eBay, Amazon, BuyNatural, and Catch.com.au all enable sellers to create storefronts to sell their products. Brands can start selling on a marketplace quickly and generally pay a monthly subscription and a seller fee based on the percentage of the order value.

Online marketplaces have grown enormously over the past few years, especially in 2020/21 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Australia Post estimated that in 2020, 82% of Australian households shopped online. The CommBank iQ report noted, “there are 1.4 million households in Australia actively shopping online every day”. The nationwide lockdowns and unending quarantines compelled people to stay home and shop online most of the time. This shift in consumer behaviour is driving brands to explore and join online marketplaces in record numbers.

However, brands are finding setting up and managing multiple marketplace stores, costly in terms of time and fees. Issues of content and pricing consistency as well as complex shipping requirements are taking the shine off marketplaces being an efficient sales channel.
BuyNatural, with its own marketplace for natural, organic, and eco-friendly products has developed a 3rd party marketplace solution for its sellers. Eligible BuyNatural FBN Sellers will have their products and prices listed in marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Catch, and Kogan without any additional cost or effort.

Dr. Mathew McDougall, CEO of BuyNatural said, “We recognised early on that marketplaces are going to dominate the eCommerce landscape given their marketing budgets and large shopping communities but for most small to medium businesses looking to join multiple marketplaces it seemed an overwhelming challenge from a time, cost, and effort perspective”.

Karen Hanlon, Founder of Downunder Magnesium said, “We wanted to setup on multiple marketplaces to grow our brands awareness and make sales but running multi-marketplaces was going to be too much for my team to manage. BuyNatural gives us one location to update our pricing and information then we get listed on all major Aussie marketplaces. It’s amazingly easy”.

Gordon Edwards, CEO of Health Foods Symmetry added, “Our Kfibre products have been listed in our BuyNatural Marketplace store for a few years so to have these seamlessly syndicated into Amazon, eBay, Kogan, and Catch without any additional cost or effort makes this a no brainer. We get more sales and the BuyNatural FBN team take care of all the order fulfillment for us.”

Media Release
BuyNatural Pty Limited
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

BuyNatural Business Overview

You just read:

BuyNatural Launches 3rd Party Marketplace Management Solution

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.