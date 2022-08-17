GenBio Announces Radical Breakthrough in First Phase of Research

GenBio Inc.

Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” — Hippocrates

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GenBio Inc. has just completed its first phase research into a more refined indigenous Australian extract, the first of its kind. The manufacturing process was novel in removing the inherent oils, thus concentrating the antioxidant polyphenol classes of bioactive compounds. It is envisaged that this extract with potentially increased potency will remain in the herbal/dietary classification of food grade products, enabling entirely new ranges of nutraceutical products to be designed for even more effective immune support and improved overall human health. The unique extract is now undergoing further specialized high resolution chromatographic and biochemical research to define the individual compounds and their specific mechanisms of action for health support.

Emphasis will be placed on those mechanisms that will improve the handling of dietary fats in the body, especially normalizing the diet-induced changes in the gut microbiome, improving the handling of fats by the liver, and reversing changes in fat transport in the blood. This multi-pronged attack will allow lower doses of the extract to reduce the symptoms of chronic human disease.

About GenBio, Inc.

GenBio, Inc. (https://genbioinc.com/) aims to create, through its IND Drug program, the next generation of anti-inflammatory drugs with the intention to disrupt the projected $191 billion+ anti-inflammatory drug market. GenBio, in addition, has access to a vast catalog of natural herbs, extracts, superfoods and functional food ingredients that can and will be formulated and licensed out to create a range of new nutraceuticals to aid in boosting the human immune system and promoting good health and longevity.

