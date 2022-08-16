Court Accepting Comments on Rules of Superintendence
The Supreme Court of Ohio is now accepting public comments on the Probate Judges Association’s proposed 2022 Standard Probate Form amendments.
The amendments would create a form to order disbursement of an attorney decedent’s trust accounts, create a set of forms for name-change and name-conformity applications, and amend existing forms related to settling a minor’s claim to account for depositing the proceeds into a trust.
Comments on the proposed amendments should be submitted in writing by Sept. 29, 2022 to:Bryan Smeenk
Deputy Chief Legal Counsel
Supreme Court of Ohio
65 South Front Street, 7th Floor
Columbus, Ohio 43215-3431
RuleAmendments@sc.ohio.gov
Please include your full name and mailing address in any comments submitted by e-mail.