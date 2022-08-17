Quintillion Announces Promotion of Michael (Mac) McHale to President
McHale Promoted from Chief Revenue OfficerANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion, a leading Arctic infrastructure provider of broadband connectivity, satellite ground station, and edge processing services today announced the appointment of Michael “Mac” McHale as President—a promotion after four years as Chief Revenue Officer.
“This recognition of Mac’s outstanding cross-functional leadership, as well as his tactical and strategic contributions to Quintillion’s past and future success, is well-earned, much-deserved and very timely,” said Chief Executive Officer George Tronsrue. “As we work with Tribal, state, and federal partners to maximize the allocation of federal broadband dollars, Mac will continue to spearhead Quintillion’s mission to connect more Alaskans to each other and the rest of the world.”
McHale is a seasoned telecommunications veteran, with more than 30 years of experience developing and managing broadband infrastructure at organizations such as IBM, AT&T, Hawiian Tel, Virgin Islands Telephone Corporation, and MCI/WorldCom.
“I am humbled by this honor and thank George and members of the Board for their confidence in me,” said McHale. “During the three decades I have worked in telecommunications, I’ve learned that the best results come from motivated, passionate, and dedicated teams. I am incredibly fortunate to work alongside some of the most committed men and women in the business. Together, we will expand Quintillion in, out and up: within Alaska, outside of the state, and up into space.”
“Mac is a results-oriented leader with a proven record of accomplishments in fast-paced organizations,” said Board Chairman Adam Murphy. “His industry knowledge, personal credibility, and strategic outlook have shaped the team. Quintillion simply would not be where we are today without Mac at the helm.”
Quintillion's telecommunications and satellite infrastructure play a vital role in enhancing communication and data processing for American military and intelligence organizations.
The High-Latitude Data Acquisition (HiLDA) provides a high-latitude, US-based location for securely downlinking data from polar orbiting satellites. Additionally, Quintillion's subsea cable system is the only fiber optic network in the US Arctic and is federally designated critical infrastructure.
