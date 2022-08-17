New Frontier to auction iconic John Wayne film-worn hats and apparel; Native American and Old West memorabilia, Aug. 27

Silver-banded black hat worn by John Wayne in the film ‘Red River,’ as seen in movie studio publicity hand-out photo. One of the most iconic hats in film history. Extensive documentation, Boyd Magers LOA and signed affidavit. $10,000-$30,000

Coonskin cap worn by John Wayne in the 1960 epic film ‘The Alamo.’ Nicely preserved with original prop house tag from Wayne's production company identifying the film and actor. Extensive documentation: Boyd Magers LOA, affidavit and more. Estimate $10,000