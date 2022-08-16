Governor Newsom Applauds Signing of Landmark Inflation Reduction Act

Published: Aug 16, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement after President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law.

“The Inflation Reduction Act is a total game-changer for America. California is proud to stand with the President as we usher in a new era for unprecedented federal climate action. Here in the Golden State, we’re on the front lines of the climate crisis every single day – from weathering drought to fighting wildfires to dealing with extreme heat.

“The significant funding that will flow to states like ours is essential to protecting people from the worst impacts of climate change and accelerating our transition to a clean energy future. With our own record $54 billion Climate Commitment and world-leading efforts to cut carbon pollution and move toward an oil-free future, our state has been a global leader on climate change. But California can’t wage this battle alone – and thanks to today’s action by President Biden, we won’t have to.

“Not only that, millions of Californians will save money on their health care, prescription drugs and their power bills – money back in pockets for families that need it most. At its core, that’s what the Inflation Reduction Act is about: helping hardworking American families.”