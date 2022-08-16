ADOT seeking federal grant for the West Kingman Traffic Interchange

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between US 93 and Interstate 40.

If the grant is awarded, those funds would be added to state-matching funds and other federal funds to cover the estimated $160.7 million cost of construction. The grant is funded under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bridge Investment Program and would cover the bridge improvement portion of the new interchange.

The West Kingman Traffic Interchange, planned for construction in 2024, is a critical component of the highly traveled route between Phoenix and Las Vegas. The I-40 and US 93 area has regional and national economic significance due to the amount of goods that pass through the area.

The traffic interchange will improve safety, reduce travel times, and improve reliability for people and freight moving between the fast-growing metropolitan areas of Phoenix and Las Vegas by establishing a seamless freeway connection.

US 93 between Wickenburg and Kingman is designated as the future Interstate 11. The West Kingman Traffic Interchange will play a critical role in laying the foundation for this future interstate that would connect Phoenix and Las Vegas. With the grant, ADOT will be able to move funds to address other transportation needs while ensuring the construction of the much-needed West Kingman Traffic Interchange goes forward as planned.

For more information, visit azdot.gov and transportation.gov.