Revised Rules for Magistrate and Acting Judge CLE

The Supreme Court of Ohio has revised the Rules for the Government of the Bar of Ohio and the Rules for the Government of the Judiciary of Ohio to relocate the continuing legal education requirements for magistrates and acting judges from Gov.Bar R. X to Gov.Jud.R. IV.

The relocation creates no substantive changes to the continuing legal and judicial education requirements for judges, magistrates, and acting judges. It merely places all Judicial College education requirements for these judicial officers in one rule (Gov.Jud.R. IV) rather than two (Gov.Jud.R. IV and Gov.Bar R. X).

The revised rules go into effect Sept. 1, 2022.