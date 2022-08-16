Submit Release
RHODE ISLAND, August 16 - By the morning commute on Friday, August 19, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift the Route 6 West/Route 10 South split on the Route 6/10 Connector outbound in Providence. The split will be moved about 500 feet north of its current location, meaning drivers will need to make the decision to take Route 6 West or Route 10 South sooner than they do today.

With this change RIDOT will open the permanent exit to Route 6 West on a newly constructed roadway. This new section will connect to a new bridge carrying Route 6 West over Amtrak and Troy Street which RIDOT opened late last year

The changes are part of the $410 million Route 6/10 Interchange Project. RIDOT is completely rebuilding the interchange, which carries about 100,000 vehicles per day. Seven structurally deficient bridges will be replaced. RIDOT will build a total of nine bridges – two of them new – including the signature flyover bridge from Route 10 North to Route 6 West which opened last fall. The project is on time and on budget and scheduled for completion by the end of 2023.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The 6/10 Interchange Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

Travel Advisory: RIDOT Altering Route 6/10 Split and Opening New Exit for Route 6 West in Providence

