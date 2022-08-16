Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,975 in the last 365 days.

Pretzel Buns and Bites Recalled

RHODE ISLAND, August 16 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that King's Hawaiian is recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns, and Pretzel Bites following a recall of an ingredient used in these products from the supplier Lyons Magnus. Lyons Magnus is recalling this ingredient due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. While no illnesses associated with King's Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any King's Hawaiian products to date, the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.

These products were sold at Walmart, Stop and Shop, and Target locations in Rhode Island. These products may have been sold by additional retailers in Rhode Island. Consumers in possession of any King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns, or King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites should dispose of the product.

This recall does not impact any other King's Hawaiian products, as no other products use this ingredient from Lyons Magnus.

You just read:

Pretzel Buns and Bites Recalled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.