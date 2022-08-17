Stover & Company Celebrates New Website Launch!

Stover & Company's New Website The new mega menu on the Stover & Company website

CHESWICK, PA, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stover & Company, a Bakery and Confectionery Distributor, is proud to announce the launch of its fully redesigned website, stovercompany.com. Stover & Company has implemented many updates to their website that improve the customer shopping experience including additional product details on shop pages, baking tips, related recipes and so much more!

Throughout the redesign process, Stover & Company was determined to create a more user-centric and responsive experience across all platforms and devices. With a new mega menu, expanded categories and an updated sub-category navigation, it’s easier than ever to find and purchase your favorite products. Whether you’re looking for one pound of compound chocolates or a pallet of industrial sized cake mix, you can find exactly what you need quickly and efficiently on Stover & Company’s new platform.

Other new features on Stover & Company's website include targeted product information for specific business types from home bakeries to large manufacturers. The user-centric aspect of the new website is prominent in making sure any and every customer can easily navigate a vast product collection and also learn more about Stover & Company as a whole. However, Stover & Company is not stopping at the initial launch, they plan to continue to innovate with additional features to ensure that your supply needs will be met in a faster and more efficient manner.

“After almost 75 years in the baking and confectionery industry, Stover & Company is growing now more than ever and we don’t plan to slow down any time soon. We’re excited for what the future of the company has in store, that’s why we needed a website platform that could keep up with our growth!” says Ryan Stover, President & CEO.

While Stover & Company is known for giving customers access to well known brands and high-quality commercial grade products at a great price, they’ve recently started developing their own exclusive products. Their Stover’s Sweet Shoppe line features a variety of coating wafers, chocolate chips, sprinkles and sanding sugars that are perfect for businesses of any size while their Eleven o’one Chocolate Company features fine imported couverture chocolates featuring a wide range of rich flavor profiles. Both of these brands provide great versatility for sweet treats made by home bakers and confectioners alike. Stover & Company is working hard to release more products exclusively on their new website soon.

About Stover & Company

Stover & Company is a fourth generation family owned distributor of bakery and confectionery supplies. The company has grown significantly since their founding in 1948, but their dedication to their customers has remained the same. Stover & Company prides themselves in providing customers access to well known brands and high-quality commercial grade products at a great price.