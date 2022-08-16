Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,981 in the last 365 days.

Oregon Defends Abortion Access in Idaho and Texas

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today joined 21 state Attorneys General in filing two “friend of the court” briefs—one in Idaho and one in Texas courts — defending abortion access for millions of Americans. One supports the federal government’s lawsuit to prevent Idaho’s near-total abortion ban from interfering with medically necessary emergency abortions.  The other opposes arguments by Texas that states can prohibit emergency abortions regardless of federal law.

“Abortion bans indisputably put health—and that can include lives—at risk. As a border state with Idaho, we know that increased demand for abortion services in Oregon is already occurring. Anyone who is pregnant must have access to quality care no matter where they reside, especially in emergency circumstances,” said Attorney General Rosenblum. “A miscarriage or other pregnancy complication can quickly turn into an emergency that requires time-sensitive treatment, including abortion.”

In both briefs, the state Attorneys General underscore that every hospital with an emergency department and that participates in Medicare is subject to the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act ( EMTALA.) Under that law, emergency rooms must provide stabilizing treatment for all patients with an emergency medical condition. Many patients seek emergency medical care due to pregnancy-related emergencies that potentially require abortion care, including ectopic pregnancy, hemorrhage, amniotic fluid embolism, pre-labor rupture of membranes, intrauterine fetal death, and hypertension. Decades of federal guidance and judicial interpretation have held that stabilizing treatment required under EMTALA includes emergency abortion care.

The state attorneys general legal brief filed in Idaho argues that the Idaho abortion law violates EMTALA by banning medically necessary emergency abortion care. Delaying life-saving emergency treatment is extremely risky because physicians cannot easily predict at which point during a medical emergency a pregnant patient’s life may become imminently threatened.

In the Texas brief, the coalition of attorneys general cite a 600% increase in Texas residents seeking abortions following the passage of the state’s extreme ban.  Doctors in Texas report postponing care “until a patient’s health or pregnancy complication has deteriorated to the point that their life was in danger, including multiple cases where patients were sent home, only to return once they were in sepsis.”

In addition to Oregon, both briefs were joined by California, New York, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Oregon Defends Abortion Access in Idaho and Texas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.