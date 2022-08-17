America On Tech Announces Regional Advisory Board in Miami
Board Members Representing Citi, Blackstone, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Accenture and more bolster Nonprofit’s Advisory BoardMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America On Tech (AOT) is proud to announce the launch of its third Regional Advisory Board in Miami, joining the New York City and Los Angeles Regional Advisory Boards introduced last year. Board members represent a diverse collection of business and technology executives and leaders from some of the world's most recognized corporations and fastest growing companies.
New regional advisory board appointments are as follows:
Miami:
● Andrea Berry, EVP, Operations and Technology at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises
● Jina Braynon, Public Service Strategy & Consulting Managing Director at Accenture
● Garfield DeBarros, Vice President, Technology and Innovations at Blackstone
● Jeff Gordon, Senior Managing Director at JLL
● Murugan Nadanam, Aerospace & Satellite Solutions at Amazon Web Services
● Valeria Perez-Ferreiro, Vice President Florida Community Relations, Market Manager Citi Community Investing and Development at Citi
● Kwamara Thompson, Founder at TEC
AOT is a national nonprofit dedicated to decreasing the racial wealth gap by providing equitable pathways into technology. To-date, AOT has served more than 4,000 youth by providing tech training, professional development, mentorship and access to internships and full-time job opportunities. The addition of dedicated Advisory Board members aims to provide crucial support in the realms of strategic planning, partnerships, fundraising, networking, and advocacy that will enable AOT to continue to thrive and reach more underestimated youth across the country.
“We are excited to work alongside some of the brightest minds to continue to scale our impact, reach, and commitment to preparing the next generation of technology leaders from underestimated communities,” said AOT co-founders Jessica Santana and Evin Floyd Robinson. “The launch of the Regional Advisory Board in Miami shines a light on AOT's continuous commitment to building a national organization with dedicated local impact and growth. We're looking forward to making a difference together with this esteemed group of professionals.”
About America On Tech
America On Tech (AOT) is an award-winning nonprofit organization on a mission to prepare the next generation of technology leaders in order to decrease the economic and racial wealth gap in underestimated communities. AOT's work has received national media attention in Forbes, CNBC, CNN, TechCrunch, Crain’s, and other publications for its resounding success in developing diverse tech talent pipelines.
Learn more: https://americaontech.org
