Quick Quack Announces Acquisition of Four Gorilla Car Wash Locations and Grand Re-Opening with 12 Days of Free Washes
Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraisers and Free Washes at all Four Acquired Locations
We have a lot of respect and admiration for what Gorilla Car Wash has done in Utah and we hope to continue to delight their customers and continue to build on that tradition of service and quality.”HERRIMAN, UTAH, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, the largest chain of car washes in Utah, has announced the acquisition of all four Gorilla Car Wash locations in Utah. After a brief closure to rebrand and remodel, each location will reopen each one with a community fundraiser and Grand Opening celebration including giving away the top car wash package on every vehicle for 12 days.
— Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash
The acquisition brings the total number of operating locations in Utah to 47 and extends Quick Quack’s service area into the cities of Herriman (two locations) and Lehi for the first time. The fourth acquired location will complement an existing Quick Quack location in South Jordan. Quick Quack has two additional Lehi locations scheduled to open this year.
The first location located on 13400 South in Herriman will reopen in September and celebrate its Grand Reopening in October with a special fundraiser, ribbon cutting ceremony and 12 days of free car washes. Subsequent locations in Lehi, South Jordan and Herriman on Main Street will have similar events as they reopen in the following weeks. During the fundraisers, customers will be able to preview the car wash prior to the official Grand Opening and receive the Best (Lucky Duck) wash for free. Quick Quack will match donations from customers.
“We have a lot of respect and admiration for what Gorilla Car Wash has done in Utah and we hope to continue to delight their customers and continue to build on that tradition of service and quality,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean, and entertaining car wash experience, we look forward to fulfilling our mission to make a real difference in the lives of our Team Members, customers and communities.”
Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is repeatedly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation. In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships that start at $21.99 per month. Quick Quack Car Wash locations are open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash operates more than 170 locations in Texas, California, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. The high-quality and environmentally friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com.
