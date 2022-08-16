Quick Quack Announces Acquisition of Four Gorilla Car Wash Locations and Grand Re-Opening with 12 Days of Free Washes

Quick Quack

Free Vacuums for Customers

Free Vacuums for Customers

Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraisers and Free Washes at all Four Acquired Locations

We have a lot of respect and admiration for what Gorilla Car Wash has done in Utah and we hope to continue to delight their customers and continue to build on that tradition of service and quality.”
— Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash
HERRIMAN, UTAH, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, the largest chain of car washes in Utah, has announced the acquisition of all four Gorilla Car Wash locations in Utah. After a brief closure to rebrand and remodel, each location will reopen each one with a community fundraiser and Grand Opening celebration including giving away the top car wash package on every vehicle for 12 days.

The acquisition brings the total number of operating locations in Utah to 47 and extends Quick Quack’s service area into the cities of Herriman (two locations) and Lehi for the first time. The fourth acquired location will complement an existing Quick Quack location in South Jordan. Quick Quack has two additional Lehi locations scheduled to open this year.

The first location located on 13400 South in Herriman will reopen in September and celebrate its Grand Reopening in October with a special fundraiser, ribbon cutting ceremony and 12 days of free car washes. Subsequent locations in Lehi, South Jordan and Herriman on Main Street will have similar events as they reopen in the following weeks. During the fundraisers, customers will be able to preview the car wash prior to the official Grand Opening and receive the Best (Lucky Duck) wash for free. Quick Quack will match donations from customers.

“We have a lot of respect and admiration for what Gorilla Car Wash has done in Utah and we hope to continue to delight their customers and continue to build on that tradition of service and quality,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean, and entertaining car wash experience, we look forward to fulfilling our mission to make a real difference in the lives of our Team Members, customers and communities.”

Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is repeatedly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation. In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships that start at $21.99 per month. Quick Quack Car Wash locations are open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash operates more than 170 locations in Texas, California, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. The high-quality and environmentally friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com.

Travis Kimball
Quick Quack Car Wash
+1 916-256-2384
email us here

Quick Quack Car Wash

You just read:

Quick Quack Announces Acquisition of Four Gorilla Car Wash Locations and Grand Re-Opening with 12 Days of Free Washes

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Travis Kimball
Quick Quack Car Wash
+1 916-256-2384
Company/Organization
Quick Quack Car Wash
1380 Lead Hill Blvd., Suite 260
Roseville, California, 95661
United States
+1 888-772-2792
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Quick Quack Car Wash operates more than 170 locations in Texas, California, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. The high-quality and environmentally friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes.

www.DontDriveDirty.com

More From This Author
Quick Quack Announces Acquisition of Four Gorilla Car Wash Locations and Grand Re-Opening with 12 Days of Free Washes
Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates the Opening of the First of Many Rio Grande Valley Locations with 12 Days of Free Washes
Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates Grand Opening of New Rocklin Location with Fundraiser and Free Car Washes
View All Stories From This Author