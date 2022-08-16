Brownsville CBP Officers Intercept Six False Claim to U.S. Citizenship Cases in One Week

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Brownsville used their interviewing skills and technology to detect and intercept six separate travelers in connection with alleged attempts to enter the U.S. with entry documents belonging to other people.

“Our frontline CBP officers utilized their training, experience, interviewing skills in technology to uncover six separate alleged attempts to enter the U.S. using entry documentation that did not belong to them,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The first case occurred when a traveler arrived at the port of entry and presented a valid U.S. birth certificate to the primary officer on August 9, 2022. The traveler was referred to passport control secondary for a further examination. While in passport control secondary, officers were able to determine the female traveler was not the true owner of the U.S. birth certificate and was not in fact a United States citizen.

In the second case a traveler presented a valid permanent resident card to the primary officer on August 11, 2022. The traveler was referred to passport control secondary for a further inspection after a primary inspection. While in passport control secondary, officers were able to determine the female traveler was an impostor to the permanent resident card she presented.

The third case transpired when a traveler arrived at the port of entry and presented a valid U.S. birth certificate along with a Texas driver’s license to the primary officer on August 13, 2022. The traveler was referred to passport control secondary for a further examination. While in passport control secondary, officers were able to determine the male traveler was not the true owner of the U.S. birth certificate and driver’s license and was not a United States citizen.

The fourth case emerged when a female traveler arrived at the port of entry and presented a valid U.S. birth certificate along with a Texas driver’s license to the primary officer on August 13, 2022. The traveler was referred to passport control secondary for a further examination. While in passport control secondary, officers were able to determine the male traveler was not the true owner of the U.S. birth certificate and driver’s license and was not a United States citizen but in fact a citizen of Mexico.

The fifth case arose when a traveler arrived at the port of entry and presented a valid U.S. birth certificate for a minor child on August 13, 2022. The traveler and the minor child were referred to passport control secondary for a further examination. While in passport control secondary, officers were able to determine the child traveler was not the true owner of the U.S. birth certificate and was related to the traveler.

In the sixth case, a traveler arrived at the port of entry and presented a valid U.S. passport to the primary officer on August 14, 2022. The traveler was referred to passport control secondary for a further examination. While in passport control secondary, CBP officers were able to determine the traveler was not a United States citizen and not the true owner of the U.S. passport.

All six travelers were arrested in connection with alleged violations of U.S. immigration law and face removal proceedings upon final adjudication of their criminal cases.

