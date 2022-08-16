tab32 Joins Inc. Magazine’s 2022 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

tab32

Sacramento-based tab32 joins the coveted Inc. 5000 list, ranking 1,314 for 2022, with revenue growth of 488% percent.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine unveiled its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, with the inclusion of tab32. The dental industry’s #1 cloud technology platform joined the national ranks at #1,314, #207 in California, and #77 in Health Services. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“Being named as one of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies is a testament to the community of dental practices we serve and their readiness to adopt dental cloud technology,” said Kiltesh Patel, Cofounder and CEO of tab32. “This community compels us daily to continue our innovation in dental cloud-tech as we advance the operational efficiencies of dental businesses across the country. This is a great achievement. Our team at tab32 has worked diligently year over year to increase our growth while simultaneously supporting our clients and driving transformative change for both practices and patients."

Tab32 is on a mission to revolutionize the dental industry by creating the most comprehensive, integrated practice management software in the industry. Their fully integrated all-in-one cloud-based system supports practices with the most advanced tech stack in the market. Whether it is the increased profits and efficiency gained from running a fully integrated cloud-based system or a powerful analytics platform that provides practice clarity at all levels, tab32 has a customizable solution you need to manage, scale, and grow a successful practice. In July of this year, tab32 announced the launch of Image Cloud, a game-changing new plug-and-play product that gives dental practices of all kinds immediate and cost-effective access to best-of-breed cloud-based image management. Image Cloud is powered by tab32’s flagship cloud solution for dental practices, which is already used by the country’s premiere DSOs to manage over 100 million radiology X-rays and deliver better care to 9 million patients.

Companies highlighted on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have found success, as well as demonstrated leadership and resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. View the full results of the 2022 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held on October 19-21, in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About tab32

Headquartered in Sacramento, California, tab32 is the industry's #1 technology platform for patient-first cloud dental electronic health record software (Dental EHR), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and Open Data Warehousing™. Providers use tab32 to track 9.3 million appointments, 7.3 million patients, and 100+ million radiology xrays, with 1+ million monthly patient engagements and $375 million of annual revenues flowing through the platform. The all-in-one cloud platform delivers comprehensive and engaging patient experiences through the entire value-chain of care, allowing dental practices to achieve long-term sustainable growth and profitability. With a leadership team of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers from University of California, tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com. For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.