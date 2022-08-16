Milrose Consultants Acquires Texas-based Land Use Firm, Masterplan

Texas is one of the fastest growing national real estate markets and has some of the more stringent and complex land-use, building code and zoning, and municipal permitting regulations and processes.” — Dominic Maurillo, CEO of Milrose

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milrose Consultants, a leading provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions, has acquired Masterplan, a full-service land use and planning consulting firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The official announcement was made on July 20, 2022. The acquisition is a natural fit for Milrose as it expands its presence into the top three Texas markets.

Masterplan is the largest land use firm in the Texas region specializing in zoning, permitting, and community engagement. With over four decades of experience in the development industry, and extensive experience on some of the state's most significant projects, Masterplan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to its clients. This acquisition will combine the local expertise of both firms to provide a higher level of service to clients.

“Texas is one of the fastest growing national real estate markets and has some of the more stringent and complex land-use, building code and zoning, and municipal permitting regulations and processes. As more of our clients and companies across the country continue to invest in and grow their presence in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and the surrounding cities, we are excited to have Masterplan as part of our team and be able to offer our combined suite of specialized services to all existing and new clients across Texas,” said Dominic Maurillo, CEO of Milrose.

This acquisition further strengthens Milrose's ability to provide full-spectrum services, while increasing its presence throughout the Lone Star State. By partnering with Masterplan, clients from both companies will benefit from expanded access to high-quality services on a national level with localized experts within key markets nationwide.

“Masterplan has a proven track record of successful approvals in 300+ municipalities,” said Dominic Maurillo. “We are confident they can help us expand our presence, add new service offerings, and significantly add to the depth and breadth of expertise our clients have come to expect.”

Milrose is a national leader in municipal consulting services. This addition to their portfolio allows them to continue strengthening their commitment to be the premier national provider of construction and real estate consulting services.

About Masterplan:

Masterplan provides expertise in land use, zoning, permitting, and lobbying representing clients ranging from local schools, neighborhoods, and public agencies to billion-dollar companies. Since Masterplan was established in 1981, the company has grown to become the largest firm specializing in planning in the region with offices in Austin, Dallas, Frisco, Houston, and Fort Worth. In that time, Masterplan has successfully obtained thousands of governmental approvals for our clients. The firm’s mastery of technical issues combined with its interpersonal communication skills and longstanding reputation of excellence makes Masterplan a significant asset for its clients.

For more information, please visit masterplantexas.com.

About Milrose Consultants:

Milrose is a leading provider of building code compliance, fulfillment, and consulting solutions to the Class A commercial real estate market. Milrose enables clients to outsource the burden associated with navigating the highly regulated and complex building compliance environment through its diverse portfolio of permitting, code & zoning, regulatory filing, special inspections, due diligence and other compliance solutions.

For more information, please visit www.milrose.com.