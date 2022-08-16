Submit Release
Dr. Patrick Naulleau, Ph.D., named CEO of EUV Tech, Inc.

MARTINEZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EUV Tech, a global leader in the development and production of metrology equipment to advance cutting-edge EUV chip manufacturing, announces Dr. Patrick Naulleau, Ph.D., as the new CEO.

Naulleau brings more than 25 years of industry experience and knowledge to EUV Tech. Prior to accepting this role, Naulleau joined Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in 1997 and later became the Director of the Center for X-Ray Optics (CXRO) at LBNL in 2010. During his tenure at LBNL, Naulleau’s groundbreaking research and leadership have been integral in the development and success of CXRO’s EUV program, which has since been established as a industry-leading program in the areas of EUV lithography, nano-diffractive optics, and soft x-ray microscopy.

Recognized for his extensive contributions to the field of EUV technology, Naulleau has been elected as a Fellow of Optica and SPIE, and has been awarded the Advanced Light Source Halbach Prize for Instrumentation, the Federal Laboratory Excellence in Technology Transfer Award, two R&D 100 Awards, and multiple patents.

“We are privileged to have Patrick lead us into the next phase of EUV Tech’s future. With Patrick’s knowledge and expertise we can look forward to expanding and delivering innovative solutions that go beyond current industry standards,” said Dr. Rupert Perera, Founder of EUV Tech.

“With EUV lithography now being a commercial reality, I am truly excited about the opportunities ahead and ensuring the long-term success of the technology,” said Naulleau. “EUV Tech is a progressive and dynamic company focused on technical excellence, and I look forward to working with our team to continue delivering best-in-class solutions for our customers.”

About EUV Tech

EUV Tech’s expertise is rooted in the design and production of at-wavelength EUV metrology tools. Established in 1997, the company is headquartered in Martinez, CA.

Natalie Hill
EUV Tech, Inc.
+1 925-229-4388
info@euvtech.com

Dr. Patrick Naulleau, Ph.D., named CEO of EUV Tech, Inc.

