Dr. Seong-Sue Kim Appointed to EUV Tech's Board of Directors
EUV Tech is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Seong-Sue Kim as a new member of the company’s Board of Directors.MARTINEZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EUV Tech (EUVT), a global leader in the production of at-wavelength EUV metrology tools, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Seong-Sue Kim as a new member of the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Kim retired in 2020 after a 30-year career at Samsung, with his most recent position being Vice President of Samsung’s Electronics Semiconductor R&D Center. He is currently a visiting professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Seoul National University in Seoul, South Korea, a role in which he instructs the next generation in the art of semiconductor lithography.
Dr. Kim joined Samsung in 1990 after receiving an undergraduate degree in Metallurgical Engineering and a master’s degree in Solid State Physics from Seoul National University. He also earned a Ph.D. in Applied Physics from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in 2000. While at Samsung, Kim was a Senior Researcher from 1990-2002 at the company’s Advanced Institute of Technology, concentrating on the R&D of magneto-optical and phase-change recording technology. Most notably, while VP of Samsung’s Electronics Semiconductor R&D Center from 2003-2020, he was responsible for the industrialization of EUV lithography and the creation of the world’s first defect-free EUV mask as well as the development of phase shift mask technology at Samsung. Throughout his career, Dr. Kim has also represented Samsung on numerous conference committees.
In total, Dr. Kim’s work at Samsung resulted in the garnering of 46 publications and 16 U.S. patents, including one in 2017 for “Reflective masks for use in extreme ultraviolet lithography apparatus and methods of manufacturing the same.” Other professional highlights include the invention of an in-house EUV mask-image qualification system; management of ASML’s EUV scanner maintenance and upgrade program, including NXE3300, NXE33350 and NXE3400; and participation in consortiums focused on worldwide EUV buildup and the management of global EUV suppliers, including SEMATECH, EIDEC and EUREKA.
“We are very honored and excited to have Seong-Sue join us at EUV Tech. We will undoubtably benefit from his extensive knowledge in the field of EUV lithography,” said Dr. Rupert Perera, Founder and Chairman of the Board.
Please join us at this time in welcoming Dr. Seong-Sue Kim as the newest member of EUV Tech’s Board of Directors.
