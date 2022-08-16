NutriFresh Earns No. 200 on Inc. 5000 List, Ranks No. 1 in Cold & Frozen eCommerce Logistics
Edison, NJ-based NutriFresh Services makes prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2nd consecutive year, leaps from No. 1324 to 200 due to remarkable YoY revenue growthNEW YORK, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NutriFresh Services, a technology-enabled perishable eCommerce fulfillment platform, announced it has been named No. 200 on the coveted Inc. 5000 list for 2022 by Inc. Magazine, which places NutriFresh in the top 0.07% of all privately owned US companies in terms of multi-year growth.
This honor marks the second consecutive time that NutriFresh has earned acclaim on the Inc. 5000 list, and the 2022 ranking also awards the company as the 7th fastest-growing business headquartered in New Jersey, 11th fastest-growing business in Logistics & Transportation and 1st within Cold & Frozen eCommerce Third-Party Logistics.
“This recognition by Inc. 5000 has further solidified NutriFresh as the No. 1 leader in perishable eCommerce fulfillment,” said Guy Ironi, CEO. “Our jump from No. 1324 in 2021 to No. 200 in 2022 is a direct result of our team's tireless work ethic and our company’s various growth investments, including recruiting top-tier talent from the logistics and software industries; West Coast temperature-controlled warehouse acquisitions; a strategic partnership network that expands our national distribution capabilities; and extensive technical development in the areas of AI-powered predictive route optimization – all focused on the goal of ensuring our partners’ valuable, perishable parcels arrive on-time and at-temp. Lastly, I would like to thank our trusted employees, partners, and customers, who have made NutriFresh's rapid growth possible."
The Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States has been a benchmark of entrepreneurial success and excellence since its inception in 1982. Other notable companies who previously earned a spot on the list include: Facebook, Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Patagonia, and Chobani. The complete Inc. 5000 list for 2022, searchable by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://inc.com/inc5000.
Learn more about NutriFresh at https://nutrifreshservices.com.
About NutriFresh Services:
NutriFresh is the leading tech-enabled Third-Party Fulfillment platform for B2C and B2B eCommerce businesses with capabilities that include bespoke pick and pack fulfillment, proprietary route optimization software, and enterprise-tier shipping services across national and regional carriers. Headquartered in Edison, NJ with locations in Stockton, CA and Patterson, CA, plus 9 additional nationwide partner facilities, the company enables ground shipping of 48 hours or less in-transit to more than 99% of the US population.
