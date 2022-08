NutriFresh Earns No. 200 on Inc. 5000 List, Ranks No. 1 in Cold & Frozen eCommerce Logistics

Edison, NJ-based NutriFresh Services makes prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2nd consecutive year, leaps from No. 1324 to 200 due to remarkable YoY revenue growth

NEW YORK, USA, August 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- NutriFresh Services , a technology-enabled perishable eCommerce fulfillment platform, announced it has been named No. 200 on the coveted Inc. 5000 list for 2022 by Inc. Magazine, which places NutriFresh in the top 0.07% of all privately owned US companies in terms of multi-year growth.This honor marks the second consecutive time that NutriFresh has earned acclaim on the Inc. 5000 list, and the 2022 ranking also awards the company as the 7th fastest-growing business headquartered in New Jersey, 11th fastest-growing business in Logistics & Transportation and 1st within Cold & Frozen eCommerce Third-Party Logistics.“This recognition by Inc. 5000 has further solidified NutriFresh as the No. 1 leader in perishable eCommerce fulfillment,” said Guy Ironi, CEO. “Our jump from No. 1324 in 2021 to No. 200 in 2022 is a direct result of our team's tireless work ethic and our company’s various growth investments, including recruiting top-tier talent from the logistics and software industries; West Coast temperature-controlled warehouse acquisitions; a strategic partnership network that expands our national distribution capabilities; and extensive technical development in the areas of AI-powered predictive route optimization – all focused on the goal of ensuring our partners’ valuable, perishable parcels arrive on-time and at-temp. Lastly, I would like to thank our trusted employees, partners, and customers, who have made NutriFresh's rapid growth possible."The Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States has been a benchmark of entrepreneurial success and excellence since its inception in 1982. Other notable companies who previously earned a spot on the list include: Facebook, Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Patagonia, and Chobani. The complete Inc. 5000 list for 2022, searchable by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://inc.com/inc5000 Learn more about NutriFresh at https://nutrifreshservices.com About NutriFresh Services:NutriFresh is the leading tech-enabled Third-Party Fulfillment platform for B2C and B2B eCommerce businesses with capabilities that include bespoke pick and pack fulfillment, proprietary route optimization software, and enterprise-tier shipping services across national and regional carriers. Headquartered in Edison, NJ with locations in Stockton, CA and Patterson, CA, plus 9 additional nationwide partner facilities, the company enables ground shipping of 48 hours or less in-transit to more than 99% of the US population.