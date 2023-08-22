ColdTrack Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year and Hires Industry Veteran as New COO
Edison, NJ-based ColdTrack continues growth trajectory, reappears on Inc.'s list of fastest growing companies and adds COO, Luke Vaccaro, to executive teamNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, ColdTrack (formerly NutriFresh), the nation’s leading perishable fulfillment platform, announced two major milestones in its impressive streak of industry growth.
First, Inc. magazine revealed that ColdTrack has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, for the 3rd year in a row—an achievement only one in five honorees claim. ColdTrack joins the ranks of Facebook, Intuit, Microsoft, Yelp, and many other household brands that first gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Second, ColdTrack has added its newest member to their executive team, Luke Vaccaro, as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Luke is a seasoned supply chain and eCommerce operations leader and most recently the COO for one of ColdTrack’s key customers, Hungryroot, where he helped scale the business from an emerging startup to the leading AI-powered personalized grocery service.
“Over the past 36 months, we’ve invested heavily in our facilities, technology, processes, and people, so our placement on the Inc. 5000 List for the 3rd year in a row, combined with the addition of Luke to our executive leadership team, proves that we’re on the right track,” said Guy Ironi, Chief Executive Officer. “Hiring Luke not only gives us the valuable perspective and mindset of our customer, but also the operational expertise that’s required to continue our mission of remaining the industry’s best fulfillment platform for perishable shippers.”
Luke brings an impressive set of process-oriented skills and more than 25 years of experience driving results across sourcing, manufacturing, supply chain, and fulfillment. Previously, Luke was a leader of large scale fulfillment operations for both Amazon Fresh and Express Scripts, and oversaw sourcing, supply chain and manufacturing operations at GE's Intelligent Platforms business. Earlier in his career, he held numerous C-level advisory positions working as both a strategy consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton and a Director within GE's Corporate Initiatives Group.
“After working with ColdTrack for the past three years on the other side of the table [as a customer], I’ve watched the business accelerate and transform into the premier partner for perishable eCommerce businesses. Now, I’m extremely excited to join the company and help the team and our partners break new barriers,” said Luke Vaccaro.
About ColdTrack:
ColdTrack is the leading tech-enabled third-party fulfillment platform for B2C and B2B eCommerce businesses with capabilities that include: bespoke pick-and-pack fulfillment, proprietary route optimization software, and enterprise shipping services across national and regional carriers. Headquartered in Edison, NJ with locations in Stockton, CA, Patterson, CA, and Dallas, TX plus 8 additional nationwide partner facilities, ColdTrack enables coveted ground shipping of 48 hours or less time-in-transit to more than 99% of the US population.
