Vector Global Logistics Achieves 346% Three-Year Revenue Growth to Land on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Vector Ranked Number 3 in Atlanta for Logistics and Transportation
Being part of the Inc. 5000 list is an honor and a huge validation that a company guided by a purpose-driven culture will not only succeed, but will grow faster and more sustainably.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Vector Global Logistics is number three in Atlanta under logistics and transportation on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Enrique Alvarez
“Leveraging logistics to change the world and make it a better place is a personal responsibility and a commitment by everyone at Vector,” says Managing Director Enrique Alvarez. “We are very passionate about giving back and changing the way business is seen and conducted. Being part of the Inc. 5000 list is an honor and a huge validation that a company guided by a purpose-driven culture will not only succeed, but will grow faster and more sustainably.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
Alvarez adds, “Vector’s unique results-based culture allows us to truly partner with our clients and develop long-term solutions to minimize the cost, complexity, and overall stress in their supply chains. I am truly humbled, inspired, and proud to work with our incredible team that keeps pushing the boundaries and moving Vector forward.”
Ranking number 1775 overall on the annual Inc. 5000 list, Vector Global Logistics is an international company on the rise. With offices in the United States, Mexico, and Chile as well as staff in the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, and Vietnam, Vector has doubled its staff in the past two years to keep up with growing demand for its services and ability to safely and securely deliver products all over the world.
Besides making the Inc. 5000 list for the first time, Vector has also won Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® awards for the past two years, which are based on employee satisfaction. Additionally, Vector won the 2022 Champions of Humanity Award from the Supply Chain & Procurement Awards. It is clear that more great things are to come from the Vector team.
More about the Inc. 5000 Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Vector Global Logistics
Vector Global Logistics provides world-class logistics services to make their partners and clients more successful while bettering the lives of everyone they come in contact with and creating a positive social impact. International and domestic shipping is provided through four key services: project logistics, non-profit expertise, complex regions, and expedited shipping. For more information, please visit www.vectorgl.com.
