Everything Dawn to Launch Fall Seasonal Faux Dessert Designs For Home Décor Enthusiasts

Tablescape with faux cakes and cookies plated and styled on a linen table runner with gold and silver accents

Everything Dawn is launching A Taste of Autumn Home Staging Prop Collection

Leading Handmade Fakery™, Everything Dawn, releases stand out fall faux dessert collection specifically designed for home decorators dubbed A Taste of Autumn.

HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything Dawn is launching A Taste of Autumn Home Staging Prop Collection. Everything Dawn, a home staging prop artistry company will debut its first full product line offering hand crafted authentic faux desserts in fall's favorite flavors. "This is the first full collection offering from Everything Dawn," says Everything Dawn founder and designer Dawn Mayo, a seasoned home stager. "We have taken our time to perfect what we offer our clients in their homes." The new A Taste of Autumn Home Staging Prop Collection features faux cakes, pies and other fall treats, table pieces and more to help create the most realistic and beautiful fall scenes inside a home.

"This autumn season, Everything Dawn is expanding to give home decorators and interior designers this line to provide eye catching solutions to elevate the spaces of those who want to add a bit of seasonal flair to their spaces. It’s perfect for your next fall home staging project," says Mayo.
The A Taste of Autumn Home Staging Prop Collection can be viewed and purchased at Everythingdawn.com.

About Everything Dawn
Everything Dawn was established in 2009, featuring unique, hand crafted dessert props in the form of table décor. Everything Dawn’s fake pies were displayed in Sarah Bareilles’ Broadway Hit, Waitress the Musical as well as the 2016 Tony Awards. Their online shop services theater and real estate industries as well as home décor customers Internationally. Visit Everything Dawn on Instagram at @EverythingDawn

Dawn Mayo
Everything Dawn
+1 240-527-7289
Everything Dawn to Launch Fall Seasonal Faux Dessert Designs For Home Décor Enthusiasts

