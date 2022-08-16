Hiker Assisted Off Carriage Road, Mount Moosilauke

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Lt. James Kneeland

603-744-5470

August 16, 2022

Benton, NH – On Monday, August 15, at 2:55 p.m., NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Carriage Road just below the summit of South Peak. The 26-year-old female had suffered a lower leg injury and was unable to continue. A Conservation Officer with an ATV and a dozen volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the Carriage Road trailhead on Breezy Point Road in Warren. Unsure how far the ATV would be able to make it, the volunteers continued up the trail prepared to carry the injured hiker if necessary. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., the ATV was able to make it to the injured hiker who was located approximately one quarter mile above the Snapper Trail. The injured hiker was able to ride on the back of the ATV to the trailhead, then was taken by a companion for treatment of her injury.

The hiker was identified as 26-year-old Aarushi Talwar of Somerville, MA. She and a hiking companion had summited Mount Moosilauke via the Gorge Brook Trail. As she was descending the Carriage Road, she suffered a lower-leg injury on a portion of trail consisting of smooth and slippery ledge. Eventually, Talwar was able to make it a short distance down the trail when they encountered the ATV. The pair of hikers were prepared accordingly for a day hike and were wearing appropriate footwear for the conditions.

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.