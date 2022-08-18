A New Learning Platform is Growing Math Skills in Canada
EINPresswire.com/ -- A new online learning platform has been launched called Genius Forest to help Canadian middle school students in grades 6-8 learn and practice their math skills. This SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform offers math diagnostics and practice to both paid and free users and is available to educational institutions and individual users.
After several rounds of innovation and reiteration, Igor Mori, CTO of Genius Forest, had this to say about the exciting new learning platform: “Genius Forest is ready to transform the way students learn math. Throughout our development process, our primary focus was to provide students with an easy, fun, and interactive platform. We also wanted to create an insightful platform for parents by delivering a data-driven approach to get the best analysis of their children. We achieved our objectives, and we are sure that Genius Forest will also help our users to achieve their objectives.”
Genius Forest offers parents an alternative way to get their child on track in their math programs without heavy involvement and provides them with a clear outline of problem and proficiency areas.
Many kids still feel the effects of recent school closures due to COVID-19 and online learning, which is becoming increasingly common in middle and high school curriculums. A report by a CBC series called "Learning Curve" states that "some young learners are struggling to build early reading skills while others stumble over math concepts. Repeated pandemic pivots have left students out of practice with classroom learning…" (1)
Genius Forest's process ensures each student receives a learning plan personalized to their skill level. Each question is designed to fit the individual student's academic objectives. Once students spend enough time interacting on Genius Forest, the platform will automatically identify strong points and areas of improvement. Genius Forest also monitors learning history and performance over time, taking an innovative and efficient approach to teaching children.
The platform measures over 50 math skills following Ontario curriculum standards for grades 6 to 8, including numbers, data, spatial sense, financial literacy, and algebra. The automated diagnostic process ensures each student receives a learning plan personalized to their skill level.
Genius Forest aims to motivate students to reach their goals faster while feeling more satisfied and accomplished when they make achievements. Having more than one stimuli is vital in learning complex topics. With Genius Forest, lessons are not just listed for students to read; each lesson is designed to stimulate more than one of the senses at all times to improve learning and retention. Students can also participate from anywhere in the world.
Even parents who find their children are great at math may find this platform beneficial to hone their child's skills and keep them engaged and challenged. Parents can also keep track of their child or student's progress to see where they need reinforcement and encouragement.
There are a lot of learning platforms out there, but what makes Genius Forest standout is its built-in skill outline specifically designed to meet the standards set by the Ontario Curriculum Rubric. Users can rest assured that lessons have been formulated according to the skills required from a student to qualify for specific grade levels.
About Genius Forest: Genius Forest is an interactive online educational platform aiming to improve math skills and foster a sense of academic accomplishment for grade 6-8 students. Genius Forest, where math skills grow. Sign up today at geniusforest.ca.
Footnotes:
1. https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/learning-curve-catch-up-recovery-plans-1.6472721
