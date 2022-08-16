Squeeze Ranks No. 2,084 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that Squeeze is No. 2,084 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Squeeze is a leading Sales Experience (SX) provider based out of Salt Lake City, Utah. The company helps companies in industries such as tech, healthcare, mortgage, and financial services make the most of their marketing data and close more sales. Squeeze's goal is to "fill the gap between marketing and sales" and serve companies as they seek to increase profitability and grow revenue.

"We are incredibly honored to be joining so many amazing companies on this year's Inc. 5000 list," said Alejandro Vargas, CEO of Squeeze. "Our team has worked so hard and so consistently to reach this level of growth, and we couldn't have achieved this moment without their dedication, day in and day out."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on Aug. 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"The heart of everything we do at Squeeze always comes back to people, and the impact we're able to make in the lives of companies and individuals," stated Carson Poppenger, founder and President of Squeeze. "We're especially grateful that our personal growth as a company provided us with the opportunity to support the community and provide stable jobs during these tumultuous years. Our 2022 calendar year is shaping up to be even bigger and better, and we can't wait to see what the Squeeze team achieves in the coming years."

About Squeeze

Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, empowers clients to maximize revenue and lead-generation efforts by filling the gap between most sales and marketing teams. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company currently has over 400 employees across multiple offices helping many of today's leading brands "squeeze" the greatest return on leads generated.

For additional information, please visit www.GoSqueeze.com.

