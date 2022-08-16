Norwegian weather forecasting services provider StormGeo to expand Vilnius office

StormGeo, a globally renowned provider of weather forecasting services from Norway, has announced plans to expand its Lithuanian branch. The company has been operating its Vilnius-based R&D centre since 2014, and over the course of the year is planning to add around 20 Software Developers, Weather Technicians and QA, DevOps specialists to its nearly 50-strong team.

StormGeo started in 1997 as Storm Weather Center, a spin-off of Norway’s largest commercial broadcaster, TV2. In the following decades, the company became an international player with 24 offices and seven global weather-operations centres, employing 550 specialists. StormGeo provides weather intelligence and decision support services worldwide to several key industries, including Shipping, Oil & Gas, Renewables, Aviation, and Media.

StormGeo’s innovative platform combines deep domain expertise with cutting-edge data science to help businesses make better decisions in weather-sensitive operations. Whether onshore, offshore, in the air, or at sea, StormGeo’s forecast centres around the world provide clients with 24/7 support.

Today, the products developed and continuously improved by colleagues in Vilnius are used by tens of thousands of the company’s clients. StormGeo chose Lithuania because of its geographical and cultural proximity to Scandinavia and its abundance of talent.. Since 2014, the company has been operating in Vilnius with a strong focus on developing, prototyping, and perfecting weather intelligence and decision solutions for the Shipping industry.