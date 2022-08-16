Remembering Mark Gruin

A lifelong wanderer and explorer of wonder, Mark Gruin passed away on August 13, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and very much in the thoughts of the extended family of conservation colleagues he had collected over his more than 40 years spent working to preserve nature, species and our planet.

Mark was always a calming and sensible presence, especially adept at finding consensus and common ground where strong opinions could come together. He was a rock for many at Rainforest Trust, from early days with founder Byron Swift to the last six years where he helped to steer the organization through a leadership transition while continuing the forward momentum and growth to protect tropical habitat.

From his earliest days working at Zoo America in Hershey, Pennsylvania where he met Elaine, his wife, to his last trip to Brazil this spring, Mark appreciated the natural world. He enjoyed nature and sharing with others. Whether a calm paddle along a slow river, a walk in the rainforest looking for birds, or a beautiful view, Mark’s joy was infectious. Mark was also deeply committed to humanitarian causes.

No one was a stranger to Mark. He found friends in every corner of the tropics and in board rooms around the world. Submit a remembrance or message here, and it will be shared with his family.

If you prefer to send your message by email, we will make sure Mark’s family receives your message: rememberingmark@rainforesttrust.org. Gifts made in Mark’s honor will be used to support the causes he was most passionate about: building partnerships, increasing the capacity of our partners in the developing world, and conservation work in Belize.